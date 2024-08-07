Liverpool’s search for a defensive midfielder has been incredibly quiet up until Martin Zubimendi’s name was dropped by a host of reporters as the club’s leading candidate.

A ‘mystery’ No. 6 was said to have been identified by Liverpool, but no names were initially dropped and it left fans to speculate on who it could be.

Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi has now been revealed as the mystery man, a player with a €60 million (£51.5m) buyout clause – which Liverpool reportedly would need to pay in full.

With a host of reporters relaying the news at the same time they were evidently briefed, which suggests the situation is at a promising stage even if Zubimendi still needs to be “convinced.”

Having emerged as the Reds’ leading transfer target, let’s take a closer look at the exciting 25-year-old.

Who is Martin Zubimendi?

Age: 25

Height: 5’9″ (1.81m)

Nationality: Spanish

Strengths: Aerial duels, through balls, blocking

Zubimendi joined Real Sociedad’s academy in 2011 and worked his way up the ranks of his boyhood club, going on to make his La Liga debut not long after turning 19.

He has played 188 games for their senior team, with his performances earning him the attention of Barcelona when they were seeking a replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets.

The midfielder has 10 caps for Spain and was part of the team that won the Euros during the summer – he is typically behind Rodri in the pecking order but he replaced the Man City man at half time in the final.

Described as a deep-lying playmaker, Zubimendi’s assessment of what it looks like to be a defensive midfielder in 2021 is why Slot and Co. have been drawn in his direction.

“You have to have a sufficient humility to devote yourself to the team,” Zubimendi told Mundo Deportivo.

Martín Zubimendi vs Rodri's final season in La Liga (Atlético Madrid) (FBref) pic.twitter.com/NlAx1eaO6G — James Nalton (@JDNalton) August 7, 2024

“The first thing is the collective – not being individualistic. [It’s] about being constantly helping, whether it’s for the defensive line or your teammates higher up.”

The 25-year-old is very strong in the air, registering 1.4 successful aerial duels per 90 minutes, according to WhoScored, and he also averages 1.5 clearances per game.

Aerial strength is incredibly important in the Premier League and having another strong, ‘taller’ option in midfield will be of huge benefit to Liverpool.

In the words of Breaking the Lines, the Spaniard “is tidy on the ball and works hard to win the ball back” and he can hold “his own in ground duels and aerial duels” in addition to “pushing possession into the final third with his composed passing ability.”

Strengths and weaknesses

Zubimendi has struck an impressive balance of when he needs to drop back to help defensively and when he can help progress the team up the pitch.

He is strong in tight spaces and can keep the ball under pressure, with his game intelligence ensuring he is switched on in all phases of play – sounds like something Slot wants from his No. 6!

As per WhoScored in January, no player had won possession in the midfield third more times (197) than Zubimendi in La Liga since 2022/23 – a testament to his ability to hold his own.

The Spaniard is described as being able to “dictate the tempo with his calm and composed passing,” and in 2021/22 he ranked in the top five in La Liga for duel and aerial duel win percentage.

He’s developed in the years since and has a knack for intervening when necessary as opposed to constantly attempting to make his presence known to the opposition – almost Fabinho-like.

According to WhoScored, he “has no significant weaknesses” but FBref places him in the 62nd percentile for progressive passes per 90, an area he could further strengthen as Slot seeks a progressive defensive midfielder.

As @David_Ornstein tweeted: "Liverpool exploring deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Not easy as €60m release clause needs to be paid in full if lower fee can't be agreed." ? His def. workrate viz from last season looks great! ?#LFC ? Powered by @xfbsays ? pic.twitter.com/jxFgnaESvy — Jimi (@borbely_imre) August 7, 2024

He notched four goals and one assist for Real Sociedad last season and is a player who does his work with little fuss, a player fans can warm up very quickly to.

Xabi Alonso coached Zubimendi during his time with Real Sociedad’s B team, and he was the last player to move from the Spanish side to Anfield. That didn’t turn out too bad, did it?

How would he fit in?

Liverpool’s need for a No. 6 is nothing new, Wataru Endo was a quick fix last summer but the need for a younger and dynamic option remained.

Zubimendi ticks a lot of boxes and his arrival could trigger the departure of Endo, who was the subject of a rejected £11.8 million bid from Marseille earlier in the summer.

The 25-year-old would immediately slot into the midfield, likely paired up with Alexis Mac Allister, to inject further technical quality in addition to his experience playing in a double pivot.

In an interview with SPORT in 2023, he explained: “I can be more mobile, but in general I’ve always played as a pivot.

“At Real Sociedad I play as a centre-back from time to time, but I rarely play inside. [A centre-mid] has to be providing solutions all the time, offensively and defensively.

“Always be attentive to teammates, offensively and defensively. Solve situations and above all have leadership, command, be the axis of everything.”

Zubimendi’s skill set enables those around him to shine, he’s shown previously with the likes of David Silva that he can facilitate and enhance their strengths while playing into his own.

This would be music to the ears of Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott, even Mac Allister and Curtis Jones as he can keep the midfield ticking and link all three thirds together.

Alonso previously described the young midfielder as a player “all coaches would want.”

The former Reds midfielder explained: “He’s generous, he always thinks more about his teammates than himself. He has that ability to generate play, to make those around him better, always offering solutions; to improve the move.”

There are few better endorsements than that! Let’s hope Liverpool can get the transfer over the line.