Liverpool’s midfield has taken on a new dynamic this season with Ryan Gravenberch stepping into the defensive position, and it has left Alexis Mac Allister feeling “very lucky.”

Arne Slot has named the same midfield trio in all six of the Reds’ games so far, with Dominik Szoboszlai playing the advanced role ahead of Gravenberch and Mac Allister.

Liverpool’s No. 38 has been the one in the spotlight, though, having excelled as the deep-lying midfielder after the club failed to address the situation in the summer transfer window.

There has hardly been a game where Gravenberch has not been a Man of the Match contender, and Mac Allister is the latest to sing his praises.

“We try to adapt to how they (the opponent) play as well, but I’m very lucky, I have to say, because Ryan is a fantastic player,” the Argentine said of playing next to Gravenberch to Sky Sports.

“When you play with good players, everything is easier. I’m very happy that he is doing well, and I think everyone can see that and see how important Ryan is for our team.

“It’s nice to play alongside him, we are trying to still adapt and learn from each other, so I really enjoy it.”

Last season the pair played alongside one another for a total of 957 minutes, with Gravenberch coming off the bench or going unused a total of 25 times.

In just six games in 2024/25, they have already been on the pitch together for 511 minutes and are showing plenty of promise as part of Slot’s midfield double pivot.

In that time, the Reds have won five and lost once, conceding just twice and scoring 13

The duo complement each other nicely and have shown the flexibility to drop back or push forward depending on the opponent and the state of a specific match.

And this goes hand in hand with where Mac Allister sees his best position, adding: “Where I want [to play] is always close to the ball, that’s my idea.

“I like to help the team in that aspect, control the game, be in possession. In terms of position, [No.] 8 and double six is completely fine. No. 10, I can play it and it is not a problem.”