Federico Chiesa has to wait until after the international break to make his Liverpool debut, but there is enthusiasm throughout the club for what he can offer.

The 26-year-old completed his move last week and his genuine excitement for his opportunity in red has already endeared himself to fans.

His switch from Juventus was completed in time for him to be named in the squad at Old Trafford, but he instead watched from the stands as Liverpool look to get him back up to speed.

And speaking to ESPN, Alexis Mac Allister cast the first judgement from the Reds squad over what Chiesa can offer.

He said of his new teammate: “He is a player who will help us a lot and will raise the level of everyone.”

Notably, it echoes what Arne Slot would later say about the winger’s arrival, with the head coach explaining how he has the qualities that will see him fit straight in at the club.

“Excited [to have signed him], if we sign someone who can help us achieve our goals and improve the squad, of course we are really excited that we brought him in,” Slot told reporters.

“One of the best things about working here, what I’ve noticed so far, is the culture of this team, they work really hard to achieve their goals.

“It is then really important the first player you bring in has that same attitude and brings the same culture.

“He works really hard on and off the pitch to try to get the best of himself, and he combines this with scoring goals and really aggressive without the ball.”

The plan for Chiesa

Federico Chiesa genuinely could not be happier to be a Liverpool player ?? ? IG: lucybramani pic.twitter.com/OfiCR1Czuy — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 3, 2024

Chiesa was left out of Italy’s squad for the September break at the request of Liverpool, who have a bespoke programme for their only summer arrival.

It is anticipated that the 26-year-old will remain on Merseyside to settle into his new surroundings during the break to build up his fitness having not played or trained at first-team level since the Euros.

Liverpool have a busy schedule on their return to action, but you sense Chiesa’s debut is likely to come in the League Cup clash against West Ham on September 25.

We can then hope to see what Mac Allister spoke of, that he will help “raise the level” as the Reds push forward under Slot.