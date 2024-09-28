Having been part of Liverpool’s established leadership group for a number of years, Alisson has suggested that another player has now joined those ranks.

Liverpool’s leadership group was put in place by Jurgen Klopp and has evolved over the years, with Jordan Henderson and James Milner the first involved.

Virgil van Dijk was appointed third captain in 2018 and was joined by Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson three years later, before Mohamed Salah was brought in too.

With Henderson and Milner both moving on the hierarchy has changed, and in an interview with Joe Hart for Football Focus, Alisson indicated that Alexis Mac Allister has now been promoted.

“I’m committed to this club, 100 percent,” Liverpool’s No. 1 said, having turned down a move to Saudi Arabia over the summer.

“And I think that involves being part of this leadership group.

“Me, Virgil, Robbo, Trent, Mo, Macca now is something that’s bringing his experience as well.

“He’s young [at 25], but has achieved so many things already and that brings him to a standard of good leadership.

“But we have a lot of young players, new players coming in, old players going out, completely new staff.

“It’s a challenge for us, keeping the good things, passing these good things to the staff and to the players who are coming in that we had here already, and embracing the good stuff the new staff are bringing to us as well.”

Mac Allister is in only his second season at Liverpool but is already firmly settled as one of the most important players at the club.

That extends to his role off the pitch, with the Argentinian particularly influential when it comes to the South American contingent in Arne Slot‘s squad, including Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, who are not yet fluent in English.

Having won both the World Cup and Copa America with his country, Mac Allister is experienced at the very top level, having forged a strong bond with Lionel Messi.

He has been able to bring this into his work at Liverpool, and it would be no surprise if he is seen wearing the captain’s armband at some stage if required.

The last player to captain the side for the first time was Salah almost a year ago, with seven players in Slot’s current squad having done so as part of the starting lineup.

Along with Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson and Alisson, both Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez have worn the armband in games – with the latter doing so as recently as the 5-1 victory over West Ham in midweek.

Of course, with both Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold into the final months of their deals at Liverpool there is a chance Slot presides over a major shakeup of his captains before long.

While the hope is that both stay along with Salah, whose terms also expire in 2025, doubts over their futures suggest a big decision may be in the offing.