Arne Slot has given a revealing update on who will start for Liverpool against West Ham, and two more Man United fans have been handed football banning orders.

Slot has made a strong suggestion that Federico Chiesa will start for Liverpool against West Ham in their League Cup tie on Wednesday.

After his brief debut cameo against AC Milan, Chiesa’s 20 minutes from the bench against Bournemouth was his longest appearance to date since signing from Juventus on August 29.

The Italian is now set to start his first game, with Slot saying: “He’s able to start, in our opinion, and if he will, let’s see. There are many options that we have, but he’s able to start in our opinion.

“But I don’t think he’s able to play 90 minutes at the level we are playing tomorrow against a strong West Ham team.”

Chiesa should be accompanied by Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo in a fresh front line of which none started against Bournemouth on Saturday.

At the back, Caoimhin Kelleher has been confirmed to be playing. In addition, we can expect at least Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley to come into the back four, with appearances for Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez also likely.

Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones should also be involved from the start.

Slot said Alisson will miss the League Cup match and “it’s going to be tight” whether he can play against Wolves on Saturday

Two more Man United fans have been given football banning orders – one for distributing offensive content on Hillsborough and the other for singing about the Heysel tragedy (Athletic)

Liverpool supporters union Spirit of Shankly are to stand with West Ham fans before Wednesday’s game in a protest at the Hammers cutting concession pricing

Slot admitted it was a surprise that Bournemouth pressed Virgil van Dijk and left Ibrahima Konate to pass forward so effectively at the weekend – the Frenchman’s contract expires in 2026

LINEUP: We took a look at Slot’s comments and predicted how the Reds will line up against West Ham

Slot hit the nail on the head here about Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s defensive ability – he’s always been a good defender but can get better

To what will be a relief to some, VAR won’t be used in the League Cup until the semi-final stage – here are nine other things to know ahead of Liverpool vs. West Ham

This is the state of AFC Wimbledon’s pitch after overnight flooding. ? Storms have swept across the UK over the past 24 hours, with The Cherry Red Records Stadium hit particularly hard. pic.twitter.com/UAxlsaeZ9W — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 23, 2024

San Siro will no longer host the 2027 Champions League final, with UEFA saying it will re-open the bidding as Milan could not guarantee the stadium’s “surroundings would not be affected by refurbishments”

Wimbledon’s League Cup tie against Newcastle has been moved to St James’ Park as a giant sinkhole has emerged at Plough Lane due to flooding – the photos are crazy!

Julen Lopetegui has confirmed that Lukasz Fabianski will start in goal for West Ham against Liverpool, and Niclas Fullkrug could play a part having returned to training this week

It was on this day in 1983, against Man United, that Phil Neal made an incredible 417th consecutive Liverpool appearance across all competitions, something that will surely never be matched.

Unfortunately, his run came to an end in a 1-0 defeat and he had to miss the next month after damaging a thigh during the game – I think he deserved a break!

• Read more: The LFC player with the most consecutive appearances in club history

It was also on this date that two ex-Liverpool left-backs, John Arne Riise and Fabio Aurelio, were born. A happy birthday to them both as they turn 44 years old and 45 years old respectively.