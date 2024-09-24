➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Alisson injury update, Chiesa can start & 2 banning orders – Latest Liverpool FC News

Arne Slot has given a revealing update on who will start for Liverpool against West Ham, and two more Man United fans have been handed football banning orders.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Slot has made a strong suggestion that Federico Chiesa will start for Liverpool against West Ham in their League Cup tie on Wednesday.

After his brief debut cameo against AC Milan, Chiesa’s 20 minutes from the bench against Bournemouth was his longest appearance to date since signing from Juventus on August 29.

The Italian is now set to start his first game, with Slot saying: “He’s able to start, in our opinion, and if he will, let’s see. There are many options that we have, but he’s able to start in our opinion.

“But I don’t think he’s able to play 90 minutes at the level we are playing tomorrow against a strong West Ham team.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2024: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Chiesa should be accompanied by Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo in a fresh front line of which none started against Bournemouth on Saturday.

At the back, Caoimhin Kelleher has been confirmed to be playing. In addition, we can expect at least Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley to come into the back four, with appearances for Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez also likely.

Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones should also be involved from the start.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

  • Two more Man United fans have been given football banning orders – one for distributing offensive content on Hillsborough and the other for singing about the Heysel tragedy (Athletic)
  • Liverpool supporters union Spirit of Shankly are to stand with West Ham fans before Wednesday’s game in a protest at the Hammers cutting concession pricing

More from This Is Anfield

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 16, 2024: Liverpool's (L-R) Jarell Quansah, Cody Gakpo and Conor Bradley during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jon Super/Propaganda)

  • LINEUP: We took a look at Slot’s comments and predicted how the Reds will line up against West Ham
  • Slot hit the nail on the head here about Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s defensive ability – he’s always been a good defender but can get better
  • To what will be a relief to some, VAR won’t be used in the League Cup until the semi-final stage – here are nine other things to know ahead of Liverpool vs. West Ham

Elsewhere in the football world today

  • San Siro will no longer host the 2027 Champions League final, with UEFA saying it will re-open the bidding as Milan could not guarantee the stadium’s “surroundings would not be affected by refurbishments”
  • Wimbledon’s League Cup tie against Newcastle has been moved to St James’ Park as a giant sinkhole has emerged at Plough Lane due to flooding – the photos are crazy!
  • Julen Lopetegui has confirmed that Lukasz Fabianski will start in goal for West Ham against Liverpool, and Niclas Fullkrug could play a part having returned to training this week

Liverpool FC: On this day

Phil Neal, Liverpool, 1980 (Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

It was on this day in 1983, against Man United, that Phil Neal made an incredible 417th consecutive Liverpool appearance across all competitions, something that will surely never be matched.

Unfortunately, his run came to an end in a 1-0 defeat and he had to miss the next month after damaging a thigh during the game – I think he deserved a break!

Read more: The LFC player with the most consecutive appearances in club history

It was also on this date that two ex-Liverpool left-backs, John Arne Riise and Fabio Aurelio, were born. A happy birthday to them both as they turn 44 years old and 45 years old respectively.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024