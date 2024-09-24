On Wednesday, Liverpool play at Anfield for the second time in five days as they return to League Cup action against West Ham.

Liverpool vs. West Ham

League Cup (Third Round) | Anfield

September 25, 2024 | 8pm (BST)

Liverpool start their League Cup campaign this week as holders of the trophy, entering the competition at the third round stage.

Over the years, the Reds have excelled in this competition more than any other team, winning it 10 times since its inception in 1960.

While Liverpool will make changes for this one, Arne Slot will still want to progress as it presents the first opportunity to win silverware with the Reds, as well as a chance to give the squad game time.

1. No Alisson but Chiesa can start

Slot confirmed Alisson won’t be fit and it “will be tight” whether he can play at the weekend, while Harvey Elliott, Jayden Danns and James McConnell also remain sidelined.

The manager did hint at rotation for the match, saying Federico Chiesa is “able to start” and “there will be a fair chance” Trey Nyoni makes the squad.

However, that will be only if he doesn’t play for the under-21s against Harrogate on Tuesday night, and we can assume the same of Tyler Morton.

These decisions will be taken on Tuesday as several players return after a brief break and Slot must “see how fit they are.”

2. Starting XI prediction

Given the likes of Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister have been jetting off around Europe since Saturday, it would be somewhat of a surprise to see them start at Anfield.

With Ryan Gravenberch having started every game for club and country this season, we can expect him to get a rest, as should Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz.

This leaves Liverpool relatively light in a midfield that will almost certainly feature Curtis Jones and could include Wataru Endo, who has played just two minutes so far this season for the club.

If Dominik Szoboszlai also drops out, Elliott’s absence means Morton or Nyoni could start. That is, of course, assuming they don’t play on Tuesday night.

Predicted XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; Endo, Morton, Jones; Chiesa, Jota, Gakpo

3. West Ham’s form

West Ham have just four points from their opening five Premier League matches this season, their only win coming away at Crystal Palace.

To reach the third round of the League Cup, Julen Lopetegui’s side beat Bournemouth 1-0 thanks to a rather lucky late goal from Jarrod Bowen.

Though they have started the season in poor form, Slot thought that he saw “very good spells” during games and they were “sometimes a bit unlucky with the results.”

We could see quite a strong lineup from the Hammers, including Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, as Lopetegui tries to play his team into form.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper, Lukasz Fabianski, should replace Alphonse Areola, while Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio could also start after coming off the bench in their 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.

4. A look at the numbers

Liverpool have won each of the last eight at home to West Ham in all competitions. The club record is nine, set from 1967 to 1973.

The Reds have scored at least twice in 14 of the last 17 home and away encounters in league and cup.

Joe Gomez could play the 250th game of his club career in all competitions. Caoimhin Kelleher and he are the most seasoned current League Cup players at Liverpool, each with 15 appearances.

Only one Liverpool manager has lost his first League Cup game in charge. That was Roy Hodgson, who suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Northampton at Anfield in September 2010, following a 2-2 draw.

5. Alisson “tight” for the weekend, too

As mentioned, Alisson won’t be involved at Anfield on Wednesday and could also miss the league game against Wolves at the weekend.

Slot explained the club’s current goalkeeping predicament, saying: “Alisson is getting there, but I think this game is coming just a bit too early.

“We’re looking at the weekend against Wolves, but it’s going to be tight, so let’s see if he manages to be there.

“But he will not be there tomorrow, so Caoimh will be in goal tomorrow. That’s the one thing I know for sure at this moment.”

6. Who is left in the competition?

This is the state of AFC Wimbledon’s pitch after overnight flooding. ? Storms have swept across the UK over the past 24 hours, with The Cherry Red Records Stadium hit particularly hard. pic.twitter.com/UAxlsaeZ9W — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 23, 2024

Because Liverpool are in European competition, they enter at the third round, whereas the rest of the Premier League join in round two.

Everton, unsurprisingly, are already out, having lost on penalties to Southampton at Goodison Park. Wolves and Fulham were the only other top-flight sides to be knocked out in the second round.

Wednesday night’s only other fixture is between Arsenal and Bolton. Newcastle were supposed to travel to Wimbledon but the match has been switched to St James Park on October 1, due to flooding causing a giant sinkhole to open at Plough Lane.

7. It’s still the Carabao Cup

While we tend to just refer to it as the League Cup, this competition is unusual in that it changes its name with its current sponsor.

At the moment, we are in the Carabao Cup era but depending on your age, you might instinctively call the trophy another name, such as the Milk Cup or Carling Cup.

Liverpool have won it under seven different names since the competition first had its name sponsored for the 1981/82 season.

8. No VAR

Due to there being several lower league teams still involved at this stage, there will be no video assistant referee for this match – this will remain the case until the semi-finals.

For many, including those who can’t read the writing on Anfield’s small scoreboard, the lack of VAR is a relief for the odd game.

Without it, you suddenly feel very liberated when the team score as once you’ve checked for the flag, you know there is a certain outcome of goal or no goal.

9. Who is the referee?

Andrew Madley is the referee for this one and Liverpool have a good record with him in charge.

The Reds have lost one of their 15 games that he has refereed but that was their last encounter, April’s 2-0 Merseyside Derby defeat at Goodison Park.

The assistant referees will be familiar faces in James Mainwaring and Paul Hodskinson, while Leigh Doughty will act as the fourth official in the League Cup for the fifth time in his career.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Liverpool vs. West Ham is live on Sky Sports Football with kickoff at 8pm (BST).

TIA’s matchday live blog will be up and running from 7.15pm, with Harry McMullen tasked with keeping you entertained and up-to-date.

Come on you Reds!