With Ibrahima Konate heavily involved in each of Liverpool’s three goals against Bournemouth, Arne Slot admitted his surprise that he was given so much space.

Konate produced an outstanding performance in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth, displaying a strength of his game that is not often talked about.

The Frenchman recorded an assist for Luis Diaz‘s opener and was involved in the buildup to the other two goals, twice with long-range passes that sent Liverpool through.

It is perhaps removed from his reputation as an aggressive, front-footed defender, but there should have been no surprise when it came to Konate’s quality on the ball.

Still, speaking at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday, Slot welcomed the decision from Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola to allow his No. 5 so much space.

“I’m not sure if they see him as a weakness. What could be is they see Virgil as an unbelievable strength,” he told reporters.

“So that makes it maybe for Ibou, not that he has a weakness, but maybe Virgil is even further ahead when it comes to bringing the ball out from the back.

“It was a surprise for us as well, because all the games they’d played up until now they were pressing the left centre-back with their No. 10 and this was the first time they went to the right.

“For us it was a real good decision for the reasons you just said, because it led to three goals!

“But who knows what would have happened if they’d given Virgil the same amount of space, maybe we would have scored even more.

“But it’s a very positive thing for us and for me to see that, if they think they can press Ibou, that Ibou is capable of finding his teammates they way he did last Saturday.”

It has been a strong start to the campaign for Konate, who has not looked back since taking over from Jarell Quansah at half-time in them Premier League opener at Ipswich.

Per FotMob, no Liverpool player has averaged more accurate passes per 90 minutes in the league this season (71.8), with the 25-year-old just ahead of Virgil van Dijk (70).

That Bournemouth seemed to underestimate his ability on the ball was, as Slot explained, a real positive – and now having proved so crucial to that victory, it makes it even harder for opposition managers to prepare.

Overlook Konate, Van Dijk or, of course, Quansah at your peril, as Liverpool’s centre-backs have all proved they can be a key threat in the buildup.