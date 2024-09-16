Arne Slot has hinted minutes could come the way of Federico Chiesa for the first time in a Liverpool shirt should Liverpool “need him” against AC Milan.

The Italian was named in Slot’s 23-man travelling squad for their Champions League opener, and he is to be one of Liverpool’s 12 substitutes for their opener.

Chiesa has watched the last two games from the stands since signing, and the visit to the San Siro could yet be the scene of his debut after weeks of training at the AXA.

Slot made it clear in his pre-match press conference that the 26-year-old would not be in the starting XI but hinted minutes are a possibility. Though he did include a notable ‘if‘.

“He is for the first time in our team selection, and since I said it is the first time he is in team selection it would be a big surprise for him and everyone if he would start tomorrow,” Slot explained.

“I don’t think you should expect that he starts, but he can make a few minutes for the first time tomorrow if we need him. That is something we will see tomorrow.”

There is an argument that Liverpool needed Chiesa when they were chasing the game against Nottingham Forest, but it is clear that his chance is coming whether it be against Milan or in the near future.

Slot continued: “I don’t expect him to be there for the starting lineup because he’s been with Juve training on his own for a long time, and now for a few weeks with us had some training time.

“It is too early for him to play 90, but hopefully he can make his first minutes in the upcoming fixtures.”

With two home fixtures on the horizon – against Bournemouth and West Ham in the League Cup – it would not be a surprise to see Slot wait until then to give his new signing minutes.

Either way, it is evident that the head coach thinks highly of the Italian.

On signing the No. 14, Slot said: “I always like to bring in quality players and we believe, and I think, he is a quality player that combined quality with enormous work rate.

“The culture of this club and this team is working really hard when we don’t have the ball, and I think he brings this to his game, in combination with scoring goals and playing in several positions.”