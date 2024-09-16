Arne Slot‘s first travelling squad for a Champions League fixture has been named, with Federico Chiesa one of 23 players on the plane to Italy.

The 26-year-old has yet to be named in a matchday squad, but with 12 substitutes allowed in the Champions League, that is to change on Tuesday against AC Milan.

Chiesa has been building up his fitness since signing for Liverpool just before the international break, staying on Merseyside to get up to speed and ready to play a part for Slot.

While he will have to wait for a place in the starting XI, there is a possibility we could see him make his debut off the bench at the San Siro.

Thankfully, there were no surprises in the travelling squad named by the club on Monday afternoon, with only goalkeeper Harvey Davies dropping out of the 24-man squad that trained at the AXA.

After defeat on Saturday, changes are expected from Slot – who is not short on options as only Harvey Elliott is on the injury list.

Up top, he has Mo Salah, Chiesa, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo to pick from, the latter two of whom have yet to start a match this season for the Reds.

Slot is under pressure to rotate with a further five games to play in the space of just 18 days, so let’s hope that is the case when the team sheet is revealed 75 minutes before kick-off.

Liverpool’s travelling squad to Milan

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister, Endo, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Chiesa, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo