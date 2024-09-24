There were 24 players in Liverpool training as the team prepared for their trip to play AC Milan in the Champions League.

Off the back of a disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday, Arne Slot immediately went about finding solutions the next day.

Then, on Monday and in breezy conditions, Liverpool trained before their flight to Italy, where the head coach will speak to the press at 6.30pm (BST).

As is the case for European games, the cameras allowed us to see the squad warming up before they moved into some light ball work. The real session and tactical planning happened after the media departed.

Nevertheless, we could still take from the few minutes available that the full Liverpool squad involved on Saturday were moving freely without injury problems.

In a grey tracksuit top with yellow trims, Federico Chiesa also trained as he continued to regain his match sharpness ahead of his debut for Liverpool.

He wasn’t included in the squad against Man United or Forest, neither did he go away with his national team, so he will be keen to get some game time on his return to Italy.

Slot has kept his first team squad fairly small this season, with youngsters like Trey Nyoni not yet involved before senior team games.

Tyler Morton has, though, been a part of the senior setup but is yet to feature in a matchday squad.

AC Milan have also been preparing for Tuesday’s Champions League clash and made life easier for themselves at the weekend.

Within 29 minutes, they had gone 4-0 up against Venezia and were then able to cruise to victory.

This allowed manager manager Paulo Fonseca to take off his entire front three as well as midfielders Youssouf Fofana and Tijjani Reijnders, as he rested key names for midweek.

Liverpool will fly out to Milan later on Monday afternoon, where they will stay ahead of kick-off at 9pm (local time) on Tuesday.

Liverpool squad in training on Monday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister, Endo, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Chiesa, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo