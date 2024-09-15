Liverpool return to the Champions League on Tuesday and their opponents, AC Milan, will greet them in improved form after a 4-0 victory at the weekend.

The Reds are back in Europe’s elite competition after spending last season in the Europa League.

It is a new format which will see Liverpool play four home and four away games in a league phase with the best eight teams qualifying directly to the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the next 16 teams will participate in playoffs to determine who joins the top eight in the next round.

The Reds’ first challenge will be at the San Siro, where Arne Slot‘s side will face an opponent who secured an emphatic result in the warmup to the game.

AC Milan beat Venezia 4-0 on Saturday, recording their first victory in Serie A this season.

The Rossoneri had drawn to Torino and Lazio and lost to Parma in their previous games this season but bounced back with an impressive performance on Saturday afternoon.

They did so with four goals in the first 29 minutes, with Theo Hernandez and Youssouf Fofana finding the back of the net before penalties from Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham.

Manager Paulo Fonseca was then able to take off his entire front three as well as midfielders Fofana and Tijjani Reijnders as he rested key names for midweek.

Speaking after the game, Fonseca admitted he was already focused on the Liverpool game in the lead up to his side’s victory over Venezia.

“I have to be honest, I already started thinking about both games against Liverpool and Inter,” Fonseca told Sky Sports Italia.

“I realise the importance of the derby, Liverpool will be very difficult, but I cannot deny I have already started studying Inter too.

“I know what it means to the fans, we are working to have good performances in both matches.”

Liverpool have never lost at the San Siro against AC Milan.

In fact, in four previous meetings with the Italian giants the Reds have tasted defeat just once. That was in the Champions League final back in Athens in 2007.

Milan’s star winger Pulisic, who scored a goal and registered an assist against Venezia, is confident of getting a result on Tuesday.

“It’s the first Champions League game against a great team,” he told DAZN after his side’s comfortable victory.

“And it’s obviously a great challenge. We are lucky to play at home. Hopefully, we can play well and get the result.”

AC Milan XI vs. Venezia: Maignan; Royal, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Fofana (Zeroli 79′), Reijnders (Okafor 63′), Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic (Chukwueze 78′), Leao (Morata 64′), Abraham (Musah 74′)

Subs not used: Raveyre, Torriani, Tomori, Bartesaghi, Terracciano, Jovic