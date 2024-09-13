While some managers may alienate players who express a desire for regular playing time elsewhere, Arne Slot‘s response to Caoimhin Kelleher‘s ambitions is to be commended.

During the international break, Kelleher admitted that he “wants to go” as the club’s decision to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili signalled their intention “to go another direction.”

The Irishman was outspoken with his desires, as he always has been, saying: “My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons, that I want to be a number one.

“It looks like it is 100 percent my decision, but at times it is not always in my hands.”

With Kelleher’s words quickly becoming headline news, it was no surprise that Slot was asked about his goalkeeper – and his response was simply brilliant. He hit the nail on the head.

He said: “I’d be really worried if a player comes out saying, ‘I don’t care about playing first-team football, I like it so much on the bench and I want to stay there for the rest of my life’.

“That would be a bigger worry for me. It’s normal that they want to play. But it is also normal that a club like this – that tries to compete for trophies – has more than 11 players that can play.

“As long as they accept their situation, not accepting it in a way that ‘I don’t care I’m not playing’, but accepting it by helping the team whenever they have to, then it is a good place to be in.

“I think Caoimh has shown many times in the past few years, and even in pre-season, that’s he’s ready every time we need him.

“It is a good thing he wants to play. Who knows, he’s going to play for us in the future, but at this moment it is quite clear Alisson is our No. 1.

“Last season he played many games so it is a normal player for a situation for a player to be in. If you’re not playing, you want to play. But he handles the situation really well.”

Respectful words on what can be a difficult subject, Slot navigated it perfectly by acknowledging Kelleher’s desires while also leaving no doubt about the current goalkeeping situation.

Liverpool rejected lacklustre bids from Nottingham Forest in the summer and with no other club offering close to the club’s valuation – around £35 million – they were right to hold on to him.

The 25-year-old certainly has the talent to be a No. 1 and his stance is more than understandable, making it no secret as to what we can expect next summer.