Federico Chiesa spent the international break on Merseyside working his way back to full fitness, and Arne Slot offered an update on his chances of making Liverpool’s matchday squad.

After watching the delightful 3-0 win over Man United from the stands, the Italian then got to work building his fitness back to contribute to the Reds’ season.

That included joining the U21s for training while the majority of his teammates were playing for their country, with Italy respecting Liverpool’s request for him to pass on the call-up.

“His professionalism and his quality was really good,” U21s manager Barry Lewtas said of Chiesa, who Slot has hinted can now be considered as an option against Forest.

Speaking on the 26-year-old’s availability, Slot said: “Federico has trained with the team now three or four times, so let’s see how he does today [Friday] and which decision I make.

“We have more than 20 players, so if I choose for position or the ones that are the fittest at the moment.”

With Alexis Mac Allister expected to be able to feature, the Reds are only to be without Harvey Elliott after he fractured his foot during training with England U21s.

Curtis Jones‘ return is another conundrum for Slot alongside his new No. 14, as both are capable of making the bench – but it is evident that the head coach is still weighing up his options.

Against United, the Reds had five defensive players on their nine-man bench, meaning the availability of the pair would certainly change that dynamic if Slot opts to back them.

With seven games in 22 days, though, the head coach is mindful that “he has a whole team to manage and a whole team to prepare for the season.”