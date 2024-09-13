Arne Slot provided a positive update on Alexis Mac Allister after his fitness struggles during the international break, with the midfielder expected to be involved at Anfield on Saturday.

It was a busy break for Liverpool’s internationals, and for Mac Allister, it saw his training load managed by Argentina after some adductor discomfort.

He came off in the first game with the issue and missed a training session or two before playing the last 26 minutes of their final fixture.

Mac Allister returned to the AXA on Thursday along with everyone else, and while there has been some hesitation over his involvement against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Slot expects him at Anfield.

“He was out in the last game but he trained with us yesterday,” Slot told reporters on Friday. “I’m expecting Macca to be with us tomorrow.”

It is good news that the No. 10 will be available, but it isn’t to say that he will not be managed as Liverpool face a run of seven games in the next 22 days.

The fixture list was evidently on Slot’s mind as he discussed the disappointment that is Harvey Elliott‘s injury, a fractured foot that is to keep him out until mid-October.

On the Elliott news, Slot said: “Harvey it’s, of course, a big disappointment for him, but also for us.

“Ok, he didn’t play that much in the first three games, but he played a lot in pre-season and showed himself really well.

“Of course, if he stayed fit, he would have had a lot of playing time in the upcoming fixtures. Now he isn’t and that now gives a chance to someone else.

“First and foremost, it is a blow to himself and, in the end, also for us because availability is important in a phase of the season where we play seven games in 22 days.

“It is a blow for the both of us, but he will work as hard as always to come back in the best possible way.”