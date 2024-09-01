Arne Slot could replicate a feat last achieved by Bob Paisley by guiding Liverpool to victory against Man United – and how we all desperately want to see that!

Slot is aiming to become the first Liverpool manager to win his first encounter with Man United since Bob Paisley in November 1975.

The Dutchman could become only the second Liverpool manager ever to win his first away league game against United, emulating George Kay whose side won 5-2 at Old Trafford in November 1936.

If Liverpool prevent United from scoring, Slot will become the first manager for 131 years to oversee three clean sheets in his opening three league games in charge – and the first ever to do so in the top-flight.

It’s Mo’s world

Salah has scored six Premier League goals at Old Trafford, the most of any visiting player in the competition’s history, overtaking Steven Gerrard‘s five.

He has scored in a record four successive league outings at Old Trafford.

Salah has now scored more goals against United than he has against any other team (14 goals in 15 appearances), a total which includes the record for most league goals in the fixture by any player of both teams (11 goals).

The 31-year-old is yet to score in Liverpool’s opening three games of a season. The last player to score in the club’s opening three league fixtures of a campaign was Sadio Mane in 2017/18.

4 milestone appearances?

Virgil van Dijk is in line to play his 200th league game for Liverpool.

Diogo Jota could make his 100th league appearance for the Reds. He has scored 42 league goals for the Reds and in 35 top-flight games in which he has netted, Liverpool have never lost.

Andy Robertson could play his 300th game for Liverpool in all competitions and would be the 13th Scotsman to reach the landmark for the club.

Finally, Kostas Tsimikas could play his 50th league game for Liverpool.

Records in both final thirds

The Reds have scored in each of the last seven visits to Old Trafford in all competitions. Should they score today they will set a new club record of eight.

Liverpool are looking to keep a fourth successive clean sheet in all competitions for the first time since April 2022.

They last kept four in a row in the league in March 2023 (in a run of five) one of which was the 7-0 victory over United.

Interesting ref choice…

Anthony Taylor, who is from Manchester, will oversee the fixture.

He has reffed this clash four times, three at Old Trafford. Liverpool have won twice, 4-2 (May, 2021) and 5-0 (October, 2021), followed by the 2-2 draw last season.

This season’s scorers so far

Man United: Diallo 1, Garnacho 1, Zirkzee 1

Liverpool: Salah 2, Diaz 1, Jota 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).