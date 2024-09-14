The international break is over, at long last, and we are straight back into Premier League action at Anfield, with Arne Slot again opting for consistency with his starting lineup.

Liverpool had 19 first-team players involved for the respective nations during the break, with 10 playing the maximum minutes available to them.

With a run of seven games in 22 days, there were questions about how Slot would look to manage his team – starting against Nottingham Forest.

There was never any doubt that Alisson would start in goal, and he sits behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch is out to continue his bright start to 2024/25 alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Up top, Mohamed Salah is out to net in his fourth game in succession to start the season. He is joined by Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

With Harvey Elliott the only player sidelined with injury, Slot had some decisions to make for his bench and he has included Curtis Jones, but there is still no Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Nunez

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Ward-Prowse, Yates; Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Anderson; Wood

Substitutes: Miguel, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Morato, Williams, Elanga, Hudson-Odio, Jota, Awoniyi

Liverpool vs. Forest – The Stats

Slot can become the first Liverpool manager ever to win his opening four league matches without conceding a goal.

A clean sheet would also mean that the Reds would equal their club record of four shutouts in a row at the start of a league campaign, also achieved in 2005/06.

Salah, meanwhile, could become the first Liverpool player in history to score in a manager’s first four league matches in charge.

Salah can also become the first Reds player since Daniel Sturridge in 2013 to net in the opening four league fixtures of a single campaign.