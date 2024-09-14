Liverpool are looking to equal a clean sheet record when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with Arne Slot also aiming to make history.

It’s three wins out of three for Arne Slot, with the Dutchman making an impressive start to life as Jurgen Klopp‘s successor.

The Reds return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, intending to continue the form that saw them beat Man United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

This weekend, the 45-year-old can become the first Liverpool manager ever to win his opening four league matches without conceding a goal.

A clean sheet would also mean that the Reds would equal their club record of four shutouts in a row at the start of a league campaign, also achieved in 2005/06.

Another record for Salah to match

Mohamed Salah and records go hand in hand, and he can equal another this weekend.

The Egyptian could become the first Liverpool player in history to score in a manager’s first four league matches in charge.

Salah can also become the first Reds player since Daniel Sturridge in 2013 to net in the opening four league fixtures of a single campaign.

Meanwhile, his goal against Forest at Anfield last season saw him become only the third player in Liverpool’s history to score in each of the club’s opening five home league matches in a season.

Liverpool on fire at home to Forest

Liverpool have won each of the last six home league encounters with Forest, scoring 20 goals.

In fact, 19 of those strikes have come in the last five meetings, including last season’s 3-0 win, with Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Salah on the scoresheet.

Liverpool have won eight and drawn one of their last nine Anfield clashes with Forest, further highlighting their superiority.

The Midlands outfit last won at Anfield all the way back in February 1969, when Barry Lyons scored twice in a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

Another 1-0?

All three of Forest’s Premier League victories against Liverpool have come by a 1-0 scoreline.

They all came at the City Ground, with the first in August 1992 when Teddy Sheringham scored, followed by a Steve Stone-inspired win in March 1996.

In October 2022, former Liverpool man Taiwo Awoniyi netted the only goal of the game.

The 1-0 scoreline has gone both ways, though. Who could forget Nunez’s 99th-minute winner last season that sparked wild celebrations in front of the away end?

This season’s scorers so far

Liverpool: Salah 3, Diaz 3, Jota 1

Nottingham Forest: Wood 2, Gibbs-White 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).