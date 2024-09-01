Arne Slot has named an unchanged side for Liverpool’s trip to Man United this afternoon, with faith retained in the team that beat Brentford 2-0 a week ago.

The Reds are at Old Trafford for today’s 4pm kickoff and there is a familiar feel about Slot’s starting lineup.

So far this season the new head coach has not required many changes, with back-to-back 2-0 victories over Ipswich and Brentford only seeing a swap at centre-back.

It is an unchanged XI for this late afternoon kickoff, with three players making milestone appearances.

Alisson starts again behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch will operate deepest joined by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

And despite the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo being available, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota all keep their places in attack.

Van Dijk plays his 200th Premier League game for the club, with Jota on his 100th and Robertson making his 300th appearance in all competitions.

There is no place in the squad for new signing Federico Chiesa, while Curtis Jones misses out due to injury as expected.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Man United: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Substitutes: Bayindir, Heaton, Evans, Maguire, Amad, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Wheatley

