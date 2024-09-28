Arne Slot has restored his first-choice lineup for Liverpool’s trip to Wolves on Saturday evening, with Alisson among those to return for the Premier League.

After ringing the changes successfully for the 5-1 thrashing of West Ham in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Slot has reverted to his tried and trusted XI against Wolves

That comes with Alisson back in the side after two games out due to injury, replacing the impressive Caoimhin Kelleher.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson all return in defence.

The midfield is comprised of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with Gravenberch back in the squad after being rested for the cup.

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are back on the flanks with Diogo Jota the only player to keep his place from Wednesday night.

That means the likes of Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa are again available from the bench – but Darwin Nunez misses out due to illness.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Chiesa, Gakpo

Wolves: Johnstone; Semedo, Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Andre, J.Gomes, Lemina; Bellegarde, Cunha, Strand Larsen

Substitutes: Sa, Pond, R.Gomes, Doherty, Doyle, Sarabia, Forbs, Hwang, Guedes