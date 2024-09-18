➔ SUPPORT US
Fans left stunned by what ex-ref Mark Clattenburg said during Milan vs. Liverpool  

Fans left stunned by what ex-ref Mark Clattenburg said during Milan vs. Liverpool

During Amazon Prime Sport’s coverage of Liverpool’s 3-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League, former referee Mark Clattenburg made an eye-opening claim.

The Reds saw off their Italian opposition at the San Siro to start the revamped Champions League in style, as one of six clubs to win on opening night.

Selected for broadcast by Amazon Prime Sport, the coverage included input from ex-Premier League referee Clattenburg, who weighed in on certain decisions.

In the space of eight seconds around the hour mark, Milan left-back Theo Hernandez was brought down by Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch before Cody Gakpo was fouled by Christian Pulisic and Youssouf Fofana.

Neither were given as a free-kick to which co-commentator Alan Shearer said: “I think he’s just evening it up there, isn’t he?”

In response, Clattenburg added: “I think the first one is definitely a free-kick. I think he just needs to calm the crowd down, the crowd are against him, it’s been putting pressure on him.

“I think the referee needs to give one or two small fouls to get the judgement back.”

The notion of a referee choosing when or when not to call fouls in order to manage the atmosphere left Liverpool fans – and fans of other clubs – stunned:

It is no secret by now that referees are influenced by the crowd, with statistics showing that officials are often more likely to grant decisions to home teams.

Clattenburg’s comments shed further light on this, implying that referees should, and do, overlook certain fouls in order to navigate tricky atmospheres – as was the case on Tuesday night in a baying San Siro.

While this may be sensible in order to avoid any situations bubbling over, this certainly questions the integrity of officials on the biggest stages.

Fortunately, there was no major impact on the balance of the game – though whether Milan fans would agree remains to be seen!

