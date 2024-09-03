James Balagizi was back on the scoresheet in his first game for Liverpool U21s in over a year as the young Reds earned a 3-2 victory away to Sunderland.

Sunderland U21s 2-3 Liverpool U21s

PL2, Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground

September 2, 2024

Goals: Balagizi 8′, Morrison 28′, Young 81′; Samuel-Ogunsuyi 13′, Watson 90+2′

Balagizi experienced a difficult but likely formative campaign out on loan last time out, with half-season spells at Wigan and Kilmarnock bringing a total of 14 appearances and only 504 minutes on the pitch.

Though the highly regarded 20-year-old was expected to seal another move in the summer transfer window, he has instead stayed at Liverpool.

That saw him make his first competitive appearance of the season as the U21s visited Sunderland on Monday night – and he marked it with a goal and assist in a 3-2 win.

A strong side lined up at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground, with 17-year-old Kieran Morrison providing the thrust Liverpool needed early on.

It was Morrison’s quick feet that crafted the opener, darting into the box and creating a shooting opportunity which, though parried by the goalkeeper, fell into the path of Balagizi who finished well with his left foot.

Balagizi then turned provider before the half-hour, driving inside from the right flank with an unstoppable run before laying it off to Morrison who bent it into the bottom corner.

Sunderland had already pegged Liverpool back through Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi, but the young Reds went into the break with a strong 2-1 lead.

Coach Barry Lewtas will have been pleased with what he saw on the pitch, not least with the industry of 35-year-old player-coach Jay Spearing who rolled back the years with a number of crunching tackles.

Alongside Spearing in midfield, captain Dominic Corness also impressed, while 18-year-old Ranel Young – newly promoted to the U21s this season – led the line with distinction.

Young grabbed a deserved goal to make it 3-1 late on, dancing through challenges into the box before firing the ball in low.

Sunderland‘s Tommy Watson made it interesting as he pulled it back to 3-2 during 12 minutes of stoppage time, but Liverpool held firm and took all three points.

There were concerns over defenders Wellity Lucky and Lee Jonas late on, but the hope is that both were only brought off due to cramp.

Liverpool U21s: Misciur; Jonas (K.Kelly 90+5′), Lucky (Laffey 72′), Nallo, Miles; Spearing (Pilling 46′), Morrison, Corness; Balagizi, Norris, Young (Kone-Doherty 82′)

Subs not used: R.Trueman

Next match: Derby (H) – PL2 – Sunday, September 22, 2pm (BST)