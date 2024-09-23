Germany’s national team sporting director, Rudi Voller, has confirmed he will target Jurgen Klopp for the manager’s job “if he wants to.”

At the moment, Julian Nagelsmaan is the manager of Germany and has no plans to step down.

However, if he were to leave the post, legendary striker Voller has admitted there would be “no way around” Klopp for the role.

Speaking on radio Aktuelle Sportstudio, via GOAL, the director said: “I don’t even know what Jurgen would like to do.

“If Julian Nagelsmann were to decide at some point that he would rather coach a top club again then of course, there is no way around Jurgen Klopp if he wants to.”

After nearly nine years at the club, Klopp left Liverpool in May and has since been enjoying his time off, looking better off for it!

Over the summer, he attended Taylor Swift’s concert at Anfield, took in the Paris Paralympics and played plenty of padel.

He also returned briefly to management to coach at Borussia Dortmund’s testimonial match for his former players, Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski.

His long-time assistant, Peter Krawietz, was coach for ‘Team Piszczek’ while Klopp led Blaszczykowski’s side.

In terms of jobs in real football, he has remained quiet on what could come next but, in July, did rule himself out of the running for the England job.

“At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs – no club, no country,” said the German.

“I’m going to do some work. I’m too young to only do padel tennis and grandchildren. Will that be [as a] coach again? I would actually rule that out at the moment.

“Let’s see what it will look like in a few months. Nothing is coming through at the moment.”

Back in 2019, Klopp spoke about the potential of managing Germany but said that he did “not feel like it” at the time but admitted he “would think about it.”

At the moment, there is no suggestion Nagelsmaan is set to lose his job, with Germany sticking by the boss after their Euro 2024 campaign ended at the quarter-final stage, being beaten 2-1 by eventual winners Spain.