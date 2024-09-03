With Ryan Gravenberch now a first-choice starter for Liverpool and back in the Netherlands squad, Ronald Koeman believes “it was too easy” for him early on.

Gravenberch has joined up with the Netherlands squad for their UEFA Nations League clashes with Bosnia & Herzegovina and Germany with a boosted reputation.

After a so-so first season with Liverpool, the midfielder has enjoyed an upturn in fortunes with the appointment of Arne Slot, who has installed him as his first choice at No. 6.

He has impressed in three appearances to start the season, most notably with a stellar display in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Man United.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Netherlands’ meeting with Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday, Koeman praised Gravenberch’s form and earmarked him as part of the country’s long-term future.

“He played well [against Man United],” he told reporters including AD.nl and VI.nl.

“It is clear that he is taking a step, has taken one. He gets the chance and he grabs it with both hands.

“You are looking for new impetus, to keep selecting and where possible bringing in youth. That is the future. That does not only apply to him.”

Asked why he feels Gravenberch is finally showing his potential, Koeman said: “It may be a bit of trust that he gets.

“It also has to do with the fact that he had a shorter vacation than the rest and quickly got back to work.

“Maybe the penny will drop now. We have always seen a lot of potential in Ryan.

“A lot of people, including me, thought that a bit of concentration, the laziness, could be improved in him. It was too easy [for him when he was younger].

“It seems – we are talking about two matches now – that he realises what is required in the midfield of Liverpool in the Premier League.

“That is the reality. If a player is given the trust or the chance, that can be the push in the right direction.”

• OPINION: Gravenberch is exceeding early expectations as Liverpool’s key midfield cog

Slot’s arrival at Anfield has clearly been a boost for his young compatriot, and that can also be said for Koeman, who is set to reap the benefits.

Whether Gravenberch will start in either of the Netherlands’ two fixtures this month remains to be seen, having failed to feature at all during the Euros.

But having claimed his spot in the side for Liverpool, and with fewer senior options in midfield for Koeman, there is now a chance the 22-year-old can start to show his potential again for his country.