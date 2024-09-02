By his own admission Alisson “will still love” Jurgen Klopp for the “rest of his life,” but the Liverpool goalkeeper is clearly a huge fan of his successor Arne Slot.

Alisson was one of the most important players of the Klopp era and enjoyed a strong bond with the legendary manager, so much so that his departure sparked rumours of an exit.

But with the Brazilian having pledged his commitment to Liverpool after turning down a move to Saudi Arabia, the focus has returned to his performances on the pitch.

So far, so good, with Alisson the only goalkeeper in the Premier League yet to concede with a tally of three clean sheets from three games.

Speaking after Sunday’s 3-0 win at Man United, the 31-year-old was asked to sum up Slot’s early impact despite his affinity to Klopp.

"You're right I will still love him [Klopp] for the rest of my life" ?? Alisson discusses Liverpool's fantastic start under Arne Slot ? pic.twitter.com/tlO5v3Q1GL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 1, 2024

“You are right. I love [Klopp], I will still love him for the rest of my life. He knows that,” Alisson said.

“[As for Slot’s start], I think the determination, of course the quality of the manager, the way he works, the things that he demands of the team.

“But the answer we are giving on the pitch has been so good, like the effort of all the players, everybody.

“Lucho, all the strikers, they are working their socks off to help us defend.

“It’s the third clean sheet in a row and that’s not only because we are saving the goals at the back, but because they are working so hard, the team is working so hard.

“That’s our main focus now and this is the mentality that the manager wants us to have. So that’s really important.”

So much is their excitement at working under Slot that Alisson ended his shared interview with Luis Diaz by explaining: “We have to go to the manager, we want to speak now!”

The goalkeeper is often a man of few words, but when he speaks it resonates – which is what has made him a crucial part of Liverpool’s leadership group.

His praise for Slot should not be taken lightly, then, with the Dutchman clearly having made a strong impression on the No. 1 and the rest of the squad.

Alisson will now leave Merseyside to join the Brazil national team, as one of 20 senior players called up for the September international break.