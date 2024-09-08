With Liverpool’s squad locked in until at least January, the club’s squad numbers have all been allocated for 2024/25 – and plenty of Reds are donning famous numbers.

The Reds made two signings in the summer, although Federico Chiesa is the only one who will play a part in Arne Slot‘s debut season at Anfield.

As the only new addition and with no squad number changes in the off-season, the Italian had several options for his squad number but decided on No. 14.

It is one of many famous numbers in the club’s history, but players have not always had full ownership of a particular shirt, as permanent squad numbers were only introduced in 1993.

In saying that, particular numbers are synonymous with certain players, and here we run through Liverpool’s current squad and the players who donned the shirt number before them.

Liverpool FC Squad Numbers 2024/25

1. Alisson

Previously worn by: Loris Karius, Brad Jones, Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, David James, Mike Hooper, Bruce Grobbelaar, Ray Clemence, Tommy Lawrence, Doug Rudham, Charlie Ashcroft, Russell Crossley, Elisha Scott

2. Joe Gomez

Previously worn by: Nathaniel Clyne, Glen Johnson, Andrea Dossena, Alvaro Arbeloa, Stephane Henchoz, Rob Jones, Steve Harkness, Barry Venison, Gary Gillespie, Steve Nicol, Phil Neal, Chris Lawler, Gerry Byrne, John Molyneux, Ray Lambert

3. Wataru Endo

Previously worn by: Fabinho, Jose Enrique, Paul Konchesky, Steve Finnan, Abel Xavier, Christian Ziege, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, John Scales, Julian Dicks, David Burrows, Barry Venison, Jim Beglin, Alan Kennedy, Alec Lindsay, Ronnie Moran

4. Virgil van Dijk

Previously worn by: Kolo Toure, Nuri Sahin, Raul Meireles, Alberto Aquilani, Sami Hyypia, Rigobert Song, Jason McAteer, Steve Nicol, Mark Lawrenson, Phil Thompson, Geoff Strong, Tommy Smith, Gordon Milne, Johnny Wheeler, Barry Wilkinson, Roy Saunders

5. Ibrahima Konate

Previously worn by: Gini Wijnaldum, Daniel Agger, Milan Baros, Steve Staunton, Mark Wright, Ronnie Whelan, Ray Kennedy, Larry Lloyd, Ron Yeats, Dick White, Laurie Hughes

7. Luis Diaz

Previously worn by: James Milner, Luis Suarez, Robbie Keane, Harry Kewell, Vladimir Smicer, Steve McManaman, Nigel Clough, Peter Beardsley, Kenny Dalglish, Kevin Keegan, Ian Callaghan, Brian Jackson, Billy Liddell

8. Dominik Szoboszlai

Previously worn by: Naby Keita, Steven Gerrard, Emile Heskey, Oyvind Leonhardsen, Stan Collymore, Paul Stewart, Sammy Lee, Jimmy Case, Terry McDermott, Brian Hall, Roger Hunt, Kevin Baron

9. Darwin Nunez

Previously worn by: Roberto Firmino, Christian Benteke, Rickie Lambert, Iago Aspas, Andy Carroll, Fernando Torres, Robbie Fowler, Djibril Cisse, El Hadji Diouf, Nicolas Anelka, Ian Rush, David Johnson, David Fairclough, Steve Heighway, Ian St John, Alf Arrowsmith, Billy Liddell, Albert Stubbins

10. Alexis Mac Allister

Previously worn by: Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Joe Cole, Andriy Voronin, Luis Garcia, Michael Owen, Jan Molby, John Barnes, John Wark, Craig Johnston, John Toshack

11. Mohamed Salah

Previously worn by: Roberto Firmino, Oussama Assaidi, Maxi Rodriguez, Albert Riera, Yossi Benayoun, Mark Gonzalez, Robbie Fowler, Vladimir Smicer, Jamie Redknapp, Mark Walters, Steve McMahon, Graeme Souness, Ian Callaghan, Peter Thompson, Alan A’Court

14. Federico Chiesa

Previously worn by: Jordan Henderson, Milan Jovanovic, Xabi Alonso, Vegard Heggem, Neil Ruddock, Jan Molby, Ronny Rosenthal, Ray Houghton

17. Curtis Jones

Previously worn by: Ragnar Klavan, Mamadou Sakho, Maxi Rodriguez, Alvaro Arbeloa, Craig Bellamy, Josemi Rey, Steven Gerrard, Paul Ince, Steve McManaman

18. Cody Gakpo

Previously worn by: Takumi Minamino, Alberto Moreno, Dirk Kuyt, Antonio Nunez, John Arne Riise, Erik Meijer, Jean Michel Ferri, Michael Owen, Phil Charnock, Ronny Rosenthal

19. Harvey Elliott

Previously worn by: Ozan Kabak, Sadio Mane, Steven Caulker, Javier Manquillo, Stewart Downing, Ryan Babel, Fernando Morientes, Pegguy Arphexad, Brad Friedel, Mark Kennedy, Mark Prudhoe, Torben Piechnik

20. Diogo Jota

Previously worn by: Adam Lallana, Aly Cissokho, Jay Spearing, Javier Mascherano, Scott Carson, Anthony Le Tallec, Nick Barmby, Stig Inge Bjornebye

21. Kostas Tsimikas

Previously worn by: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lucas Leiva, Djimi Traore, Salif Diao, Gary McAllister, Dominic Matteo, Mike Marsh

26. Andy Robertson

Previously worn by: Tiago Ilori, Charlie Adam, Jay Spearing, Paul Anderson, Jorgen Nielsen, Richie Partridge, Scott Carson, Tony Warner

38. Ryan Gravenberch

Previously worn by: Jon Flanagan, Lauri Dalla Valle, Andrea Dossena

53. James McConnell

Previously worn by: Harvey Davies, Ovie Ejaria, Joao Carlos Teixeira, Joe Hardy

56. Vitezslav Jaros

Previously worn by: Tony Gallacher, Connor Randall

62. Caoimhin Kelleher

65. Amara Nallo

Previously worn by: Leighton Clarkson, Tom Clayton

66. Trent Alexander-Arnold

76. Jayden Danns

Previously worn by: Neco Williams

78. Jarell Quansah

80. Tyler Morton

Previously worn by: Jake Cain

84. Conor Bradley

Previously worn by: Leighton Clarkson

98. Trey Nyoni