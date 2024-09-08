With Liverpool’s squad locked in until at least January, the club’s squad numbers have all been allocated for 2024/25 – and plenty of Reds are donning famous numbers.
The Reds made two signings in the summer, although Federico Chiesa is the only one who will play a part in Arne Slot‘s debut season at Anfield.
As the only new addition and with no squad number changes in the off-season, the Italian had several options for his squad number but decided on No. 14.
It is one of many famous numbers in the club’s history, but players have not always had full ownership of a particular shirt, as permanent squad numbers were only introduced in 1993.
In saying that, particular numbers are synonymous with certain players, and here we run through Liverpool’s current squad and the players who donned the shirt number before them.
Liverpool FC Squad Numbers 2024/25
1. Alisson
Previously worn by: Loris Karius, Brad Jones, Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, David James, Mike Hooper, Bruce Grobbelaar, Ray Clemence, Tommy Lawrence, Doug Rudham, Charlie Ashcroft, Russell Crossley, Elisha Scott
2. Joe Gomez
Previously worn by: Nathaniel Clyne, Glen Johnson, Andrea Dossena, Alvaro Arbeloa, Stephane Henchoz, Rob Jones, Steve Harkness, Barry Venison, Gary Gillespie, Steve Nicol, Phil Neal, Chris Lawler, Gerry Byrne, John Molyneux, Ray Lambert
3. Wataru Endo
Previously worn by: Fabinho, Jose Enrique, Paul Konchesky, Steve Finnan, Abel Xavier, Christian Ziege, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, John Scales, Julian Dicks, David Burrows, Barry Venison, Jim Beglin, Alan Kennedy, Alec Lindsay, Ronnie Moran
4. Virgil van Dijk
Previously worn by: Kolo Toure, Nuri Sahin, Raul Meireles, Alberto Aquilani, Sami Hyypia, Rigobert Song, Jason McAteer, Steve Nicol, Mark Lawrenson, Phil Thompson, Geoff Strong, Tommy Smith, Gordon Milne, Johnny Wheeler, Barry Wilkinson, Roy Saunders
5. Ibrahima Konate
Previously worn by: Gini Wijnaldum, Daniel Agger, Milan Baros, Steve Staunton, Mark Wright, Ronnie Whelan, Ray Kennedy, Larry Lloyd, Ron Yeats, Dick White, Laurie Hughes
7. Luis Diaz
Previously worn by: James Milner, Luis Suarez, Robbie Keane, Harry Kewell, Vladimir Smicer, Steve McManaman, Nigel Clough, Peter Beardsley, Kenny Dalglish, Kevin Keegan, Ian Callaghan, Brian Jackson, Billy Liddell
8. Dominik Szoboszlai
Previously worn by: Naby Keita, Steven Gerrard, Emile Heskey, Oyvind Leonhardsen, Stan Collymore, Paul Stewart, Sammy Lee, Jimmy Case, Terry McDermott, Brian Hall, Roger Hunt, Kevin Baron
9. Darwin Nunez
Previously worn by: Roberto Firmino, Christian Benteke, Rickie Lambert, Iago Aspas, Andy Carroll, Fernando Torres, Robbie Fowler, Djibril Cisse, El Hadji Diouf, Nicolas Anelka, Ian Rush, David Johnson, David Fairclough, Steve Heighway, Ian St John, Alf Arrowsmith, Billy Liddell, Albert Stubbins
10. Alexis Mac Allister
Previously worn by: Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Joe Cole, Andriy Voronin, Luis Garcia, Michael Owen, Jan Molby, John Barnes, John Wark, Craig Johnston, John Toshack
11. Mohamed Salah
Previously worn by: Roberto Firmino, Oussama Assaidi, Maxi Rodriguez, Albert Riera, Yossi Benayoun, Mark Gonzalez, Robbie Fowler, Vladimir Smicer, Jamie Redknapp, Mark Walters, Steve McMahon, Graeme Souness, Ian Callaghan, Peter Thompson, Alan A’Court
14. Federico Chiesa
Previously worn by: Jordan Henderson, Milan Jovanovic, Xabi Alonso, Vegard Heggem, Neil Ruddock, Jan Molby, Ronny Rosenthal, Ray Houghton
17. Curtis Jones
Previously worn by: Ragnar Klavan, Mamadou Sakho, Maxi Rodriguez, Alvaro Arbeloa, Craig Bellamy, Josemi Rey, Steven Gerrard, Paul Ince, Steve McManaman
18. Cody Gakpo
Previously worn by: Takumi Minamino, Alberto Moreno, Dirk Kuyt, Antonio Nunez, John Arne Riise, Erik Meijer, Jean Michel Ferri, Michael Owen, Phil Charnock, Ronny Rosenthal
19. Harvey Elliott
Previously worn by: Ozan Kabak, Sadio Mane, Steven Caulker, Javier Manquillo, Stewart Downing, Ryan Babel, Fernando Morientes, Pegguy Arphexad, Brad Friedel, Mark Kennedy, Mark Prudhoe, Torben Piechnik
20. Diogo Jota
Previously worn by: Adam Lallana, Aly Cissokho, Jay Spearing, Javier Mascherano, Scott Carson, Anthony Le Tallec, Nick Barmby, Stig Inge Bjornebye
21. Kostas Tsimikas
Previously worn by: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lucas Leiva, Djimi Traore, Salif Diao, Gary McAllister, Dominic Matteo, Mike Marsh
26. Andy Robertson
Previously worn by: Tiago Ilori, Charlie Adam, Jay Spearing, Paul Anderson, Jorgen Nielsen, Richie Partridge, Scott Carson, Tony Warner
38. Ryan Gravenberch
Previously worn by: Jon Flanagan, Lauri Dalla Valle, Andrea Dossena
53. James McConnell
Previously worn by: Harvey Davies, Ovie Ejaria, Joao Carlos Teixeira, Joe Hardy
56. Vitezslav Jaros
Previously worn by: Tony Gallacher, Connor Randall
62. Caoimhin Kelleher
65. Amara Nallo
Previously worn by: Leighton Clarkson, Tom Clayton
66. Trent Alexander-Arnold
76. Jayden Danns
Previously worn by: Neco Williams
78. Jarell Quansah
80. Tyler Morton
Previously worn by: Jake Cain
84. Conor Bradley
Previously worn by: Leighton Clarkson
