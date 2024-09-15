Liverpool broke their attendance record once again in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, but fans were left concerned with the lack of atmosphere.

The Reds suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday with Callum Hudson-Odoi’s long-range strike enough to seal all three points for Forest.

It was a deflating afternoon for Arne Slot‘s side, who were far from their best after the international break, as the head coach rued a “big setback.”

Their performance on the pitch came to a quiet backdrop at Anfield, despite the club confirming a new record attendance for a league game at 60,344.

Following the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand this record has been broken on a number of occasions already, but an increase in spectators does not appear to have led to a boost in vocal support.

Supporters who both watched from the stands and on TV took to social media after the game to question the lack of atmosphere inside Anfield.

Atmosphere is incredibly flat in Anfield again. Forest fans mocking it with 'ssssshhh' noises. Liverpool knocking on the door, though, as we approach half time — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) September 14, 2024

What I will say as well, the atmosphere was absolutely grim so maybe the players reflected that! #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) September 14, 2024

Could almost tell it was going to be one of those days when they didn't turn the speakers down at the end of #ynwa before the game. Felt weird to me that did ? Crowd and players equally as bad at #Anfield today ?? Need a good result now in Milan Tuesday ?? — Paul Caslin* (@paulcaslin) September 14, 2024

Anfield has fully gone to the dogs btw… genuinely awful atmosphere. — moShala?? (@guccimo6) September 14, 2024

Fear I’m sounding a bit like a broken record. But I think that’s genuinely the worst atmosphere I’ve ever seen. Billy Hogan should be locked up for what he’s done to that ground. — Macca (@MaccaLiv19) September 14, 2024

On the atmosphere: Better than Brentford, still flat. Some of that will be down to the performance but generally Anfield has way too many hospitality seats now. Ticket system also very complex and too many tickets in the hands of touts. #LFC — SM? (@SauceLikeSharin) September 14, 2024

Tourists ruined Anfield, I’ll just say it how it is. The lack of priority to the local young population and the extreme priority of one timer hospitality package spectators has ruined Anfield. Anfield road expansion confirmed it. 50% of that upper tier is hospitality https://t.co/JSLwrFj47m — Who Is Gr?gg??? (@greggislocallfc) September 14, 2024

Neither local fans nor many hardcore foreign fans are at fault for the Anfield atmosphere. It is very simple, people who can afford the tickets & travel are at times not even stern fans of the club. We're just living in a very inflated time. #LFC — Football Formula (@LFCffs) September 15, 2024

While it would be unfair to make regular comparisons between the two coaches, it was often the case during Jurgen Klopp‘s reign that his players fed off the energy of the crowd.

That went the other way, too, with the exciting, high-tempo football produced by Klopp’s side sparking Anfield into life time and time again.

With a change in the dugout and a change of style on the pitch, it is clear this will be an adjustment period, with Slot preferring a more controlled, measured approach.

Whether that is the cause of Saturday’s flat atmosphere or not is unclear – and it should be noted that Slot’s first-ever competitive game at Anfield, the 2-0 win over Brentford, was similarly quiet.

But it is something that must change one way or another, as Liverpool can ill afford to lose their 12th man.