LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2024: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool just set a new Anfield crowd record – but “awful” atmosphere criticised

Liverpool broke their attendance record once again in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, but fans were left concerned with the lack of atmosphere.

The Reds suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday with Callum Hudson-Odoi’s long-range strike enough to seal all three points for Forest.

It was a deflating afternoon for Arne Slot‘s side, who were far from their best after the international break, as the head coach rued a “big setback.”

Their performance on the pitch came to a quiet backdrop at Anfield, despite the club confirming a new record attendance for a league game at 60,344.

Following the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand this record has been broken on a number of occasions already, but an increase in spectators does not appear to have led to a boost in vocal support.

Supporters who both watched from the stands and on TV took to social media after the game to question the lack of atmosphere inside Anfield.

While it would be unfair to make regular comparisons between the two coaches, it was often the case during Jurgen Klopp‘s reign that his players fed off the energy of the crowd.

That went the other way, too, with the exciting, high-tempo football produced by Klopp’s side sparking Anfield into life time and time again.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With a change in the dugout and a change of style on the pitch, it is clear this will be an adjustment period, with Slot preferring a more controlled, measured approach.

Whether that is the cause of Saturday’s flat atmosphere or not is unclear – and it should be noted that Slot’s first-ever competitive game at Anfield, the 2-0 win over Brentford, was similarly quiet.

But it is something that must change one way or another, as Liverpool can ill afford to lose their 12th man.

