Liverpool outclassed AC Milan to open their Champions League account in style on Tuesday night, with much to admire from the Reds.

Arne Slot‘s side recovered from conceding an early goal to win 3-1 at the San Siro, thanks to goals from Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Here’s how the media assessed Liverpool’s victory, as they bounced back from last weekend’s horror show against Nottingham Forest.

The perfect way for Liverpool’s European campaign to start…

The Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele felt it was a lovely 46th birthday present for Slot, on what was a big night for him:

“As the clock ticked towards 11pm local time in Milan, Arne Slot could finally sit back, relax and enjoy his 46th birthday. After a few days stressing over whether his team could right the wrongs of a dismal defeat on Saturday, the Liverpool head coach was finally gifted a present. “It came in the form of three points to start the Champions League campaign, in one of world sport’s most grand arenas at the coliseum-like San Siro. As far as a welcome to European football with Liverpool goes, this was a baptism of fire for Slot. […] “With this Liverpool’s first Champions League game for 18 months, they were back at Europe’s top table – and Slot needed to show he belonged here too. Did he do that? Absolutely.”

On Twitter, David Lynch lauded a largely imperious performance:

“A shaky first 10 minutes aside, that was utterly dominant from Liverpool, a brilliant response to the Nottingham Forest setback. “Also useful for Arne Slot to both make an encouraging start in the Champions League and show his team can do it even when they fall behind.”

Tom Victor of the Mirror was impressed with the manner in which Liverpool didn’t panic after going behind:

“Liverpool appeared to treat Pulisic’s opener as an affront, responding by battering down the door to their opponents’ goal. They’d scored twice by the break, but it easily could have been more. “Slot refused to make excuses for the weekend reverse, but another goal against his team could have been a real test of their mentality. “There will be other occasions where they’re caught on the break, but by responding so decisively in the first half at the San Siro they showed a resilience that should please the boss.”

Miguel Delaney of the Independent loved what he saw from Liverpool in an attacking sense:

“They used this great football arena to display many more elements to their attack, while showing a resolve in a way that is perhaps important early on in this new regime. “Even beyond what a second successive defeat might have done for Slot, a second game where they struggled when going behind would have been even worse. “Liverpool instead gave maybe their best display so far.”

The Guardian‘s Jonathan Liew even managed to draw a few comparisons with Istanbul for old times’ sake:

“A stirring comeback against Milan: say what you like about Arne Slot, but at least he knows his history. “Two minutes into this game, perhaps the first genuine inflection point of the new Liverpool era: defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, followed by an early goal for Christian Pulisic that put Milan 1-0 up. “So, how are your nerves? “Pretty solid, as it turned out. Abetted by some shambolic Milan defending, Liverpool spent the next 88 minutes methodically taking the seven-time champions apart on their own turf: not always fluently, and not always clinically, but with an encouraging directness and above all an instinctive calm.”

There were certain individuals who stood out…

In his player ratings for the Echo, Paul Gorst heaped praise on Cody Gakpo, who was arguably Liverpool’s liveliest player:

“Looked threatening whenever he had the ball and was too strong and powerful for Milan at times with his running and dribbling. “Had a few shots that worked Maignan in the first half and low cross almost brought a goal from Salah. “Brilliant run set up Szoboszlai for the third.”

Josh Williams singed out Ryan Gravenberch, with the Dutchman again catching the eye in his deep-lying midfield role:

We’re going to need a Gravenberch comp after this. He’s been reading Milan plays for fun here. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) September 17, 2024

He may not have scored or assisted, but Victor enjoyed another hungry showing from Mohamed Salah: