★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC 2024/25 THIRD KIT

WHITE & RED CLASSIC 

SHOP NOW
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool told to “offer Mo Salah whatever he wants” after Old Trafford masterclass

Liverpool fans have urged the club to extend Mohamed Salah‘s contract as soon as possible, after another stunning display in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Man United.

Salah scored one and assisted two as the Reds ran riot at Old Trafford, bringing his season’s tally to three goals and three assists in three games.

It has been an outstanding start to the campaign for the Egyptian, who looks to be on course to evolve further as a player under new head coach Arne Slot.

With less than a year remaining on his contract at Liverpool and no reports of an imminent extension, there has been understandable concern among supporters.

READ: Mo Salah insists ‘nobody at Liverpool talked to me about new contract’

This was only made worse as the player told Sky Sports after the game: “It’s not up to me, nobody talked to me from the club.”

That feeling was magnified after a stellar showing in Manchester, with fans convinced Salah is the best player the Premier League has ever seen.

 

Old Trafford is Salah’s playground…

 

Fans want his new deal sorted ASAP…

While Liverpool’s decision-makers may be reluctant to hand lengthy new deals to players in their 30s, Salah is far from your average 32-year-old footballer.

Andy Robertson insisted before kickoff on Sunday that the No. 11 is “getting better with age,” and having added a creative streak to his game that is certainly difficult to argue with.

With a break in games now upon us with the international break, the hope will be that progress can be made in talks with Salah’s agent.

There is little doubt that the Egyptian King could and should keep this going at Liverpool for years to come.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024