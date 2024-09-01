Liverpool fans have urged the club to extend Mohamed Salah‘s contract as soon as possible, after another stunning display in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Man United.

Salah scored one and assisted two as the Reds ran riot at Old Trafford, bringing his season’s tally to three goals and three assists in three games.

It has been an outstanding start to the campaign for the Egyptian, who looks to be on course to evolve further as a player under new head coach Arne Slot.

With less than a year remaining on his contract at Liverpool and no reports of an imminent extension, there has been understandable concern among supporters.

• READ: Mo Salah insists ‘nobody at Liverpool talked to me about new contract’

This was only made worse as the player told Sky Sports after the game: “It’s not up to me, nobody talked to me from the club.”

That feeling was magnified after a stellar showing in Manchester, with fans convinced Salah is the best player the Premier League has ever seen.

Old Trafford is Salah’s playground…

Mo Salah owns United, pass it on. pic.twitter.com/wsNyhXEomC — Samuel (@SamueILFC) September 1, 2024

Salah’s the best player united fans have ever seen at Old Trafford (including their own) — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) September 1, 2024

The way Mo Salah (once criticised as "selfish") turned himself into an incredible creator as well as scorer shows how the great players keep evolving. — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) September 1, 2024

Mohamed Salah is the best Premier league player of all time, really that simple. — – (@Hmz290) September 1, 2024

Mo Salah is the best playmaker in the world. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) September 1, 2024

Mo Salah’s first touch The most underrated skill in football — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) September 1, 2024

Salah has to be one of the greatest all-round forwards football has ever seen — ???? ? (@AnfieldMagic) September 1, 2024

Yeah, salah is definitely closing in on all time premier league goat status — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) September 1, 2024

Fans want his new deal sorted ASAP…

Give Mo Salah that new contract ASAP. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) September 1, 2024

3 goals and 3 assists in 3 games (so far). We're seeing the most complete version of Mo Salah. The best player in the league. Chuck the £50m we were going to spend on Zubimendi on his new contract, I don't care. Failing to renew him should be punishable by death. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) September 1, 2024

Mo Salah under Arne Slot may be the complete version of him we've seen. 3 goals and 3 assists in 3 games is a joke. Get that contract sorted immediately. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) September 1, 2024

Where’s Mo Salah’s new contract? Offer him what he wants at fulltime — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) September 1, 2024

Offer Mo Salah whatever he wants on a new contract @LFC — Adam Murphy (@AdamMurphyy11) September 1, 2024

While Liverpool’s decision-makers may be reluctant to hand lengthy new deals to players in their 30s, Salah is far from your average 32-year-old footballer.

Andy Robertson insisted before kickoff on Sunday that the No. 11 is “getting better with age,” and having added a creative streak to his game that is certainly difficult to argue with.

With a break in games now upon us with the international break, the hope will be that progress can be made in talks with Salah’s agent.

There is little doubt that the Egyptian King could and should keep this going at Liverpool for years to come.