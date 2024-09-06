Liverpool are among the clubs credited with an interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, ahead of a potential deal for the No. 6 next summer.

Though Liverpool were unsuccessful in their bid to sign a new No. 6 in the transfer window just gone, their plans to reinforce the position have not been shelved.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi will remain a target, albeit depending on his willingness to leave the Spanish club, while Palace’s Wharton has now emerged as an alternative.

The Mail‘s Sami Mokbel has reported on Newcastle‘s “tentative interest” in the England international over the summer.

But he explains that both Liverpool and Man City are “among the clubs now tracking the midfielder’s progress,” suggesting he may be out of Newcastle‘s reach already.

Any deal for Wharton would almost certainly be next summer, rather than in the winter window, and it is not out of the question that the Reds would be interested.

Since his £22 million move from Blackburn to Palace in January of this year, the 20-year-old has made a seamless transition to Premier League football.

Though he is primarily used as a defensive midfielder for his club, Wharton has also demonstrated his abilities in possession for both Palace and England.

Given his age, experience, existing quality and potential, he would certainly fit the bill for a player Liverpool would typically target.

The transfer would likely be a costly one, however, with Wharton signing a contract until 2029 and Palace not willing to allow their best players to leave on the cheap.

That was shown as they held firm despite Newcastle‘s interest in Marc Guehi over the summer, rejecting a series of bids worth up to £70 million for a player who has now become their captain.

Michael Olise’s move to Bayern Munich only came after the Bundesliga side triggered his £60 million release clause, while a similar stance over Eberechi Eze’s £68 million clause saw the winger stay put.

Wharton has already been projected to be worth £100 million when he does eventually leave Selhurst Park, and it is unlikely that Liverpool would be willing to pay that much.

Interestingly, Mokbel’s report indicates that Palace would be more likely to sell Guehi next summer, with Liverpool known to hold an interest in the centre-back.

There have been “no assurances” that Guehi would sign a new contract with the club, and with his current deal expiring in 2026 he could soon be available for under £50 million.