Details of Liverpool’s first kit offerings with Adidas are startling to leak, which includes the colour offerings that will have fans welcoming the return of the German manufacturers.

This season may still be in its infancy, but like so many campaigns before, there are always eyes being cast further ahead, especially when it comes to kits.

This season is to be the Reds’ last with Nike as the club will make their return to Adidas from 2025/26 onwards, 13 years after the end of their second partnership.

And supporters have now been offered a hint at their offerings for next season, with the reliable Footy Headlines leaking some interesting details.

Unsurprisingly, the home offering will be predominantly red, but kit expert @fumlerRAWK has indicated it will include Adidas’ Trefoil logo, giving it a classic and nostalgic look.

It will certainly prove a popular choice among supporters!

As for the away kit, with assistance from kit enthusiast @KB2X, Footy Headlines say it “is likely to be Ecru/Off White” and will see a “return to the classic Liverpool crest.”

The crest in question was introduced in 1987/88 and remained until 1992, one synonymous with the combination of Crown Paints, Candy and Adidas – what an incredible era of kits they were!

Further information from @fumlerRAWK suggests the official colour palette will be termed ‘Wonder White/Black’, which is as close to ecru as you will get!

It really has the potential to be an instant classic.

As for the Adidas logo, it is not yet known if the away kit will feature the Adidas Performance logo or the classic Trefoil logo – a choice which could really make or break a strip.

There have not been as many leaks over the third kit, but @fumlerRAWK has teased it could be bottle green – Adidas ticking off retro combinations early doors!

More details and leaks are likely to follow in the coming months as official launches are no longer shrouded in secrecy, but early signs point to an exciting trio of kits.