Giorgi Mamardashvili may not officially be a Liverpool player until next summer, but he is already catching our attention after leading celebrations following Georgia’s Nations League win.

The club signed Mamardashvili from Valencia in a deal worth £29 million, though he will remain with Valencia until next summer when he makes his switch official.

The 23-year-old is a prime example of future-proofing the Reds’ goalkeeping department, with the Georgian an exciting talent with experience at club and international level.

On Saturday, the Valencia goalkeeper started his 22nd game for his country in their Nations League meeting with Czechia – playing a key role in their 4-1 victory.

GIORGI MAMARDASHVILI se ha subido a la grada para celebrar la victoria como si fuera un aficionado más. ES EL MEJOR ? ? nakrebi pic.twitter.com/aHdkmnf9sr — FansValenciaCF ? (@FansValenciacf) September 7, 2024

And Liverpool fans were given a glimpse into his character as he jumped into the stands at the end of the match to join in on the celebrations, which included taking control of the megaphone.

He led Georgian ultras as his team-mates watched and joined in from the pitch – and it is not the first time he has embraced what it means to win with his country.

Georgia scored the first four goals of the game across a spell of just 33 minutes, with Czechia notching a late consolation to deny Mamardashvili a clean sheet.

The 23-year-old finished his match with four saves from an xGOT faced of 1.85, and it continues his impressive form on the international stage after catching the eye at the Euros.

??Mamardashvili leading the Georgian ultras to celebrate the victory over Czechia! A leader of a man!? ?Nakrebi pic.twitter.com/G0Zg0kZoQb — Georgian Footy (@GeorgianFooty) September 7, 2024

Spain were the team responsible for Georgia’s exit in the round of 16, but Mamardashvili still walked away from the tournament with the most saves per 90 minutes (7.5) and goals prevented (4.7).

And from his celebrations on Saturday, we clearly have another passionate character joining the squad, which we don’t mind one bit!

It will be interesting to see what else he gets up to as the season goes on for club and country.

Speaking on his signing, Arne Slot said: “Mamardashvili is, I think, one of the examples of what this club did very good in the past as well, [signing for the] future, long-term future of the club,” he explained.

“That’s why we signed him.”