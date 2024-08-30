Arne Slot has admitted Caoimhin Kelleher “maybe” faces a decision over his future at Liverpool after the club’s £29 million deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool announced the signing of Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili earlier this week, with the Georgian staying with the Spanish club on loan for 2024/25.

The plan as it stands is for the 23-year-old to then join Slot’s squad next season and challenge Alisson for the No. 1 spot.

That, of course, indicates that Kelleher’s time at the club is nearing an end, with the Irishman having already outlined his desire to be first choice and his contract due to expire in 2026.

Speaking days after the Mamardashvili was confirmed, Slot was asked whether that signing would force Kelleher into a decision on his future.

“Maybe, but we have to make decisions as well. It’s not only the player,” he told reporters in his pre-Man United press conference.

“If you work at a club like Liverpool you need competition and we need a lot of good players.

“Mamardashvili is someone for the long future of the club, and I’m really, really happy with the goalkeepers we have at the moment.

“Caoimh is one of them, like Vit [Jaros] and Ali. We’re in a good place when it comes to goalkeepers for now and for the long term.”

Signing Mamardashvili without – so far at least – addressing positions such as centre-back and defensive midfield in the summer transfer window has led to scrutiny from fans.

But Slot has lauded the deal as evidence of Liverpool’s ability to future-proof their squad, with Alisson‘s successor already lined up.

“Mamardashvili is, I think, one of the examples of what this club did very good in the past as well, [signing for the] future, long-term future of the club,” he explained.

“That’s why we signed him.”

Thursday saw Liverpool reject an offer for Kelleher from Nottingham Forest, with their bid considered way below the club’s valuation of between £25 million and £30 million.

It remains to be seen whether Forest will return with a bid closer to that price tag on deadline day – or whether the Reds would be willing to let their No. 2 goalkeeper leave this late in the window.