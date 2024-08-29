Caoimhin Kelleher has been the subject of a lot of transfer speculation this summer and, with just a day left in the window, Liverpool have rejected a bid for his services.

The 25-year-old enjoyed his most productive season at Anfield in 2023/24, making 26 starting appearances to put thoughts of a No. 1 spot front and centre.

Although the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili saw him return to Valencia this season, it was a pretty strong indication from Liverpool regarding how they view the succession plan for Alisson.

But the club have rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest, as reported by the Times‘ Paul Joyce on X, who states that the offer was “well below Liverpool’s valuation.”

It was also noted that the club “was not looking to sell” the Irishman, though it is reasonable to suggest that stance could change if Forest were to improve their offer.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce adds that the proposed deal would also have seen Forest’s American ‘keeper Matt Turner move to Anfield.

For now, though, Kelleher remains at the club and it will stay that way unless Liverpool accept a bid before Friday’s 11pm (BST) deadline.

Forest have been known suitors for quite some time, but they have already signed a goalkeeper this window, adding Carlos Miguel from Corinthians in a deal worth £3.4 million.

Though, much like Chelsea, they have enjoyed signing numerous players in quick succession.

Liverpool rejected a £15 million bid from Forest in January as they value him closer to the £35 million mark.

Kelleher’s options have dwindled the longer the summer has gone on, with Celtic, Brighton and Brentford linked before they too looked elsewhere to address their goalkeeping needs.

It will be interesting to see if anything develops over the next 24 hours, a period which is set to see a number of loan moves confirmed for Liverpool’s youngsters.

Stefan Bajcetic is nearing a temporary switch to Pep Lijnders’ Salzburg, while Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon are also expected to find a new home for 2024/25.

On the incoming front, meanwhile, Liverpool announced the arrival of Federico Chiesa on a four-year deal, the winger has shown plenty of enthusiasm for the move, which fans will love.