Federico Chiesa made plenty of exciting revelations that will endear him to Liverpool supporters in his first official interview with the club.

The club have confirmed the arrival of the 26-year-old, who joins the Reds from Juventus after spending four years with the Italian giants.

Chiesa revealed his excitement about joining the club in the Reds’ official announcement video posted on X.

But there were more interesting talking points to cover in his first official interview, where he opened up about his first reaction to seeing Anfield and the promise he made to Arne Slot.

His promise to Arne Slot

When asked whether he has spoken to the club’s head coach, Chiesa revealed he has already discussed Slot’s playing style and what the Dutchman wants from his attackers ahead of the move.

The Italian also added that he made a promise to Slot to win trophies with the club:

“I said to him I’m coming to help the team and to win trophies, which is the most important thing, and it’s what the Liverpool fans want the most.”

That will be music to the ears of Liverpool supporters around the world.

That saying ‘yes’ was easy

The club’s sporting director has come under criticism this summer for Liverpool’s lack of activity in the market.

But Chiesa only had positive things to say about Hughes and revealed he was the first person to get in touch with him to discuss the possibility of moving to Liverpool.

The winger described the decision as an easy choice, no mountain range was going to dissuade him!

“When Richard Hughes called me and he said, ‘Do you want to join Liverpool?’, and the coach called me, I said ‘yes’ immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans.

“So I’m so happy, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Excitement to play at Anfield

Even before setting foot on Merseyside, Chiesa was getting into the spirit of Liverpool when he spotted Anfield from his private jet.

The 26-year-old said: “When I was about to land [in] the aeroplane, I saw Anfield and as soon as I saw Anfield I said to my wife, ‘Put the song on – You’ll Never Walk Alone – because I want to imagine myself playing there and hearing the chant of the fans’.

“It was just a fun bit.”

Chiesa then admitted: “I will have chills when I will play [at Anfield] for the first time. It will be so emotional for me and for my family.”

Anfield is a special place and having a player who already understands its essence is great news for the club. We can’t wait to see him get his first outing after the international break.

He’s ‘ready’ to play

Over the last year or so, Chiesa has had his fair share of injury problems.

Since Italy’s elimination at Euro 2024 back in June, he hasn’t played a game after being frozen out of Juventus’ first-team squad – he was not involved in their pre-season friendlies nor recent competitive fixtures in Serie A.

However, in the interview, Chiesa revealed he is ready to play and raring to go, saying:

“As soon as the coach tells me that I can play, I will play, no problem.”

Whether that means he will be involved in the squad to face Man United at Old Trafford on Sunday remains to be seen. But the fact that he feels fit enough to play is definitely encouraging!

* Get your CHIESA 14 Liverpool shirt from the official LFC store here.