With Mohamed Salah netting from the bench in Liverpool’s 5-1 win vs. West Ham in the Carabao Cup, the No. 11 is nearing another goalscoring record for the club.

Salah is holder of countless records for Liverpool, both within the club itself and across various competitions, and he stands as the Reds’ fifth all-time leading scorer.

Wednesday saw the Egyptian edge closer to another, less heralded record, having found the back of the net as a substitute against West Ham.

As noted by statistician Andrew Beasley, Salah now has the third-most goals as a substitute of any player in Liverpool’s history.

Salah has scored 14 times from the bench, behind only Roberto Firmino (16) and long-time record-holder David Fairclough (18).

Before the victory over West Ham, Salah was level with Daniel Sturridge (13), having already moved clear of Ryan Babel and Divock Origi (both 12).

The rest of the top 10 is made up of two current players in Diogo Jota (nine) and Darwin Nunez (eight) along with Steven Gerrard (eight) and Djibril Cisse (seven).

Perhaps more impressively, Salah has achieved his feat in considerably fewer substitute appearances, with his 14 goals coming in 33 outings from the bench.

That is a rate of 2.38 games per goal as a substitute, with Fairclough (3.44) and Firmino (4.94) significantly less efficient.

The only Liverpool players to have scored more than one substitute goal at a higher rate of games per goal than Salah are Luis Suarez (1.6), Roger Hunt (1.67) and Alun Evans (two).

None of those are close to break the top 10, however, with their appearances off the bench in the single figures.

It should be pointed out, of course, that with Salah an undroppable, first-choice starter, the majority of his games from the bench come against weaker sides when he has been rested.

His substitute goals have come against: Stoke (two), Midtjylland, Crystal Palace (two), Wolves, Rangers (three), LASK, Toulouse, West Ham (two) and Brentford.

But with the 32-year-old now four away from Fairclough’s record – and with Arne Slot expected to rotate more with the signing of Federico Chiesa – there is every chance he eclipses Supersub for another piece of history.