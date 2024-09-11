Mohamed Salah earned his 100th cap for his country and, what would you know, he commemorated the occasion with another goal to continue his bright start to the new season.

The 32-year-old continues to do what he has always done, and that is score goals. He had three for Liverpool before the break and returns with one for Egypt.

Salah played 165 minutes during this month’s internationals, with his 75-minute outing against Botswana bringing up his 100th appearance for his country.

He became the 14th player to reach the milestone for Egypt, with Mohamed Elneny making it 15 on the same evening – the pair even debuted together on September 3, 2011.

They walked away from the AFCON qualifier with a 4-0 win, with Salah netting the third goal of the game in the 56th minute – Mahmoud Trezeguet netted a brace and Mostafa Fathi finished off the scoring.

A moment of pride! ?? Celebrating the success of our Egyptian King ? #egyptnt pic.twitter.com/vNAHLeGULx — Egypt National Team (@EgyptNT_EN) September 10, 2024

Misjudgement from the Botswanan keeper allowed Liverpool’s No. 11 to tap in Mohamed Hamdi’s cross from close range for one of the easiest goals of his career.

It was his 56th goal for the Pharaohs to extend his lead at the top of his country’s goalscoring list, and he was rewarded by coming off in the 75th minute – though he was likely unhappy about that!

After the match, he was presented with a ‘100’ shirt, with his teammates making sure to show their appreciation for the 32-year-old.

Speaking after the match, via KingFut, manager Ibrahim Hassan said: “I congratulate Mohamed Salah on reaching 100 games and I am glad it happened with such a big win for us.

“He is an incredible player and crucial for the national team, I hope he reaches 200 caps.”

As we know, Salah is a record hunter but he has quite a few caps to get under his belt if he wants to be his country’s all-time appearance maker, the record of 184 is held by Ahmed Hassan.