Trent Alexander-Arnold continued to showcase how maddening it was that Gareth Southgate never utilised his strengths with a passing clinic for England on Tuesday evening.

Two games, two starts and two Man of the Match performances for Liverpool’s vice-captain – quite the contrast to how his international breaks have unfolded in recent years.

With Southgate no longer in the picture, Lee Carsley has utilised the 25-year-old at right-back but still with the licence to roam freely when the opportunity arises.

Alexander-Arnold was the star against Ireland, and it was again the case in the 2-0 win over Finland at Wembley, with the Scouser showcasing his passing range with frightening consistency.

As per FotMob, Alexander-Arnold finished his 90 minutes with 82 accurate passes from his 94 attempts, he created five chances and sent 18 passes into the final third, the most of any player.

He ended his night with one assist – though it could have been a lot more if his recipients had the finishing touches – and an xA of 0.6, almost double the next-best of 0.32 from Jack Grealish.

To say it was a passing clinic may be putting it lightly – he was frighteningly good and made it all look so effortless:

He's done it! ? Harry Kane has a goal on his 100th cap and @England have the breakthrough! ???????#ITVFootball | #ENGFIN pic.twitter.com/uM8iywxPgO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 10, 2024

While Southgate could not work out – or was not willing to at least – how to maximise Alexander-Arnold in his side, Carsley has had no such issues after taking on the role.

Speaking to ITV after England’s win, Carsely said: “We played Trent in a little bit of a different position.

“You have seen from Trent an array of passing and the ability to control the game from a deeper area and get into forward areas as well. It’s not surprising. I’ve seen him do it for Liverpool this season and throughout his career.”

That is the Alexander-Arnold Liverpool have come to know since he broke onto the scene in 2016, and while it has served the Reds well that his international minutes were limited, he’s always been deserving of his place.