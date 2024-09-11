Ryan Gravenberch had jaws dropping when he unleashed a Trent Alexander-Arnold-like delivery for his country, and even he could not deny it was the “perfect pass.”

Liverpool’s No. 38 started his second game in a row for the Netherlands on Tuesday evening – for the first time in his career – and he more than did the occasion justice.

Only a matter of seconds into the clash against Germany, Gravenberch notched an assist with a through ball in the direction of Tijjani Reijnders, who finished comfortably for an early 1-0 lead.

But the moment that went viral came in the 20th minute when Gravenberch was running away from his goal after the Netherlands cleared a corner and unleashed a stunning first-time pass.

It was Trent-like in its pinpoint execution over more than 50 yards, and it ought to have registered his second assist of the game, but Xavi Simons could not finish off the move.

Just look at that pass, unreal:

It was a pass within a performance that oozed confidence, with Gravenberch finishing with the most passes into the final third for his team (5), four recoveries, two tackles and six duels won.

Speaking after the game, the 22-year-old was always going to be asked about his sublime cross-body bass, and he said: “Oh man, that pass was perfect.

“I saw Xavi Simons running and thought to myself: ‘Okay if it goes well it goes well, if it goes wrong it goes wrong’, it landed perfectly.”

Former Dutch midfielder, Rafael Van der Vaart said post-match of the Liverpool man: “He was the star player.

“When he gave that ball to Xavi Simons, I wanted to go home with that pass, it doesn’t get any better. This is the most difficult ball in football.”

The reaction was similar across social media, as you would expect:

On repeat. Simply incredible from Ryan Jiro Gravenberch ??? pic.twitter.com/UZDRhWne4S — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) September 10, 2024

?? Ryan Gravenberch with a stupendous performance vs Germany tonight. – Most duels won for the Netherlands (6)

– 2/2 tackles won

– 2/3 dribbles completed

– 3 chances created

– 90% passes completed Got himself an assist as well. The #LFC midfielder is thriving. pic.twitter.com/BJQuO2Oc7R — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) September 10, 2024

That’s a joke of a pass by Gravenberch ??? — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) September 10, 2024

That pass from Gravenberch to Simons was wicked bro. Technique and precision overflow. Fucking baller. — Chief Onye Ó di N'aka ? (@Bishop_Yayo_) September 10, 2024

Trent when he watches that Gravenberch pass later pic.twitter.com/YCmRJJ9CSy — Braden ?? (@Braden_LFC) September 10, 2024

Vision, technique, coordination, execution. Much to applaud in this pass from Ryan Gravenberch. But what stands out the most is the self-confidence. Before becoming a starter this season, he wouldn't even attempt this pass. It is incredible what confidence does with a player https://t.co/XrggeguXwv — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) September 10, 2024

Gravenberch’s performance earned him a rating of 8.5-out-of-10 from Voetbalzone – the joint-highest rating – but Virgil van Dijk was given a 5.5 and Cody Gakpo a 6.5.

The Liverpool trio all played the full 90 minutes in what ended as a 2-2 draw against Germany, with the Netherlands’ defensive frailties again on show to see Matthijs de Ligt subbed at halftime.

Van Dijk had a busy night with 11 defensive actions – including seven clearances – but he was criticised for having “walked backwards too often” with the defensive line.

Thankfully, from a Liverpool perspective, they all return with a clean bill of health – and Ryan, we wouldn’t mind seeing that kind of pass for us sometime soon.