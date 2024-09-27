Liverpool and Adidas will reunite next season, and a new mockup of the away kit has shown what could be in store for fans in 2025/26.

There is plenty of anticipation for the kit range Adidas will offer the club from next season onwards after five years with Nike.

Despite still being several months away from Liverpool’s official return to the German manufacturers, information continues to leak over colours and details for next season’s offerings.

Most recently, the away kit was described by the reliable Footy Headlines as “mainly off-white,” officially called ‘Wonder White’, with black and red accents expected.

Now, Footy Headlines has released a mockup of what the away kit could look like next season, all “based on design information” currently at hand.

There is no guarantee that it will be the final design, but it is certainly in keeping with previous white kits worn by Liverpool during their time with Adidas.

The Liverpool logo is based on information that the Liver Bird will be positioned within a shield, which may not be to everyone’s taste but is a nod to the club’s past throughout the ’50s and ’60s.

Moreover, the white top is likely to be paired with black shorts. The full mockup is as follows:

The Reds last had a predominantly white away kit in 2021/22, when Nike offered an Ecru option with a collar – a strip that proved very popular and quite successful too.

We can expect plenty more details to emerge over the coming months, which will also be the case for the home and third kits, ahead of an expected July 2025 release date for the away strip.

