Mohamed Salah has explained how Arne Slot‘s new style of play at Liverpool is reminiscent of when he joined the club, taking him out of his “comfort zone.”

After seven seasons under Jurgen Klopp, Salah is now playing for a new head coach in Slot – in a style he feels is a throwback to his start to life at Anfield.

Speaking to Sky Sports after he scored one and assisted two in the 3-0 victory over Man United, the Egyptian was asked about the way this new Liverpool side attacks.

“It’s not a big difference, because with Jurgen the first few years were always like this, we tried to win the ball as high as possible,” he explained.

“Then with time we managed to change our system or the way we played.

“It’s quite similar to like seven years ago, but I think the manager has his own system and we all try to adapt to that.”

Questioned further on the changes from Klopp to Slot, Salah replied: “It’s quite tricky to say, but we had Jurgen for seven years, so you kind of get in your comfort zone somehow.

“He was always trying to push us outside our comfort zone, but you know, if you are with a manager for seven years somehow you get into your comfort zone.

“But with a new manager, he comes with his style and he just wants everybody to adapt.

“He had a few meetings with the senior group and he just told us, ‘look, you need to set an example for the younger players, you need to work hard’.

“I think we’re following his system well and hopefully we carry on like that.”

It certainly bodes well that Salah feels he is being challenged more as a player following a change of coach, which comes amid reports he is eager to stay at Liverpool.

While the club are yet to discuss a new contract with the No. 11, the hope will be that a resolution can be found soon.

Salah’s words also work to explain how Slot approaches things and why it has proved so effective already – with three wins from three – which is almost certainly aided by a consistency in the squad he inherited from Klopp.

There were concerns that fans would miss the heavy metal style of Liverpool’s former manager as Slot favoured a possession-based approach.

But so far there is a lot to be excited about – and Salah clearly agrees.