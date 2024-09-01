It was the most satisfactory of wins at Old Trafford and a memorable moment early in Arne Slot‘s tenure as Liverpool made it three wins from three games, with no goals conceded.

Man United 0-3 Liverpool

Premier League (3), Old Trafford

September 1, 2024

Goals: Diaz 35’ 42’, Salah 56’

Mo Salah the creator

Liverpool like Salah the goalscorer. He’s fifth on the club’s all-time top-scorers list and could be in the top three by the time he leaves. He has been the top scorer each season since arriving in 2017.

But there is more to Salah’s game than he is often given credit for, and he showed as much against United.

His two assists set Liverpool on their way — the first being a great cross with his weaker right foot hung up to the far post for Luis Diaz, and the second fed through a narrow avenue to the Colombian again, who finished brilliantly with a first-time shot.

Diaz was a standout player – he was named Man of the Match by Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports, which will be good for his confidence, but Salah was the engineer of this victory.

Salah’s all-round game is looking more convincing than ever, and he looks happy on the pitch.

And just for good measure, he added the third goal which meant the scoreboard reflected Liverpool’s dominance and rounded off his own impressive display.

An impressive 9.2 rating on FotMob.

However, Salah’s comments post-match about his contract situation will now take some focus away from the win as he admitted this is, as things stand, his “last season at the club.”

Double pivot dynamic

The area of Liverpool’s midfield in front of the back four has been the big talking point all summer, but it’s so far so good in that area of the pitch now the football has started.

Ryan Gravenberch is one of the two in that area, but regularly found himself in advanced positions at Old Trafford.

Though Gravenberch is considered the player filling in in the No. 6 role after the club failed to sign one in the transfer window, it’s more of a double pivot (dare we say 4-2-3-1?).

Alexis Mac Allister was involved in the midfield tidy-up prior to the second goal, picking up the pieces and feeding the ball forward after Diaz outmuscled Casemiro.

Liverpool first half average positions vs Man United. Gravenberch (38) regularly taking up advanced positions. pic.twitter.com/mddbVZ1fT5 — James Nalton (@JDNalton) September 1, 2024

The full-backs play a part in this dynamic. Andy Robertson often holds his position at left-back rather than bombing forward, retaining the compact shape and guarding against counter-attacks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold joins the midfield in the buildup which can allow Gravenberch to move up alongside Dominic Szoboszlai while Mac Allister schemes and creates from the left.

One of the things Mac Allister struggled with in the lone No. 6 role under Klopp was the defensive side of the game when isolated, but that happens much less with Gravenberch and Robertson around him in this system.

Issues may arise against stronger opposition and as the season goes on, but there are encouraging signs so far.

Arne Slot’s first statement victory

Arne Slot’s Liverpool embarrassed Erik ten Hag’s Man United. ‘Ten Hag’s at the wheel’ chanted the travelling Kopites.

This was epitomised in the first half by Casemiro’s performance against the energetic Liverpool press, but even though the Brazilian was subbed at halftime, his removal didn’t change much.

There were boos in Old Trafford following Liverpool’s third goal with ten minutes of the second half played.

The away fans were having fun, meanwhile, and this was a statement victory for Slot in his early days as Liverpool manager.

Games against United are not always a given regardless of the form of the two teams going into the game.

Liverpool have played well plenty of times at Old Trafford and lost or failed to win, not least in the FA Cup last season.

This was a controlled, clinically executed victory which left nothing to chance, and left United reeling.

Content Alexander-Arnold

A lot was made about Alexander-Arnold’s reaction to being subbed off in Liverpool’s previous game, against Brentford.

With a contract that comes to an end this season, and the narrative surrounding that, his clear disappointment at being subbed and unhappiness despite the team’s 2-0 win was a worrying sign.

Despite that reaction, Slot did the same again against United, but on this occasion, it brought a different response.

Trent initially looked nonplussed as he slowly walked off, but couldn’t help raise a smile as the Liverpool fans cheered him off.

Then there were hugs for his replacement Conor Bradley and for Slot in stark contrast to last week’s reaction.

He wore a grin for much of the rest of the afternoon, and blew kisses to the Liverpool fans at the end of the game. Much more promising signs.

It’s an indication of some good man management from Slot and a good attitude from the player despite last week’s disappointment.

Matching Man City at the top

After just three games of the new season, an international break is already upon us.

A break after so few games can be an awkward interruption, but there will be an element of contentedness around the Liverpool camp following this mini run which signalled the start of a new era.

The plan is taking shape on the pitch, and the results have come with it.

Even at this early stage in the season, Liverpool are the only team who have managed to equal Man City’s perfect start.

It could have been a much more difficult, troublesome start for Slot as he took over from a club legend in Jurgen Klopp, but so far he has done everything that would have been expected of his predecessor and matched Man City.

The three league games after the international break are Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Wolves.