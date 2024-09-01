Man United 0-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings

A magnificent Liverpool won 3-0 at Man United in the Premier League, with Mohamed Salah once again scintillating at Old Trafford.

Man United 0-3 Liverpool

Premier League (3), Old Trafford

September 1, 2024

Goals: Diaz 35′, 42′, Salah 56′

Alisson (out of 10) – 8

Alisson wasn’t needed too often in the opening two games of the season, but that wasn’t the case here, despite the eventual scoreline.

The Brazilian denied Noussair Mazraoui expertly at 1-0, getting down well, and he also thwarted Joshua Zirkzee twice early in the second half.

The best goalkeeper in the world.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

Alexander-Arnold has been purring so far this season and this was another excellent showing from him.

He thought he had fulfilled a lifelong dream of scoring at the Stretford End, only to see the goal chalked off for offside.

Trent didn’t allow that to affect him, though, spraying inch-perfect passes and driving forward, getting into more central areas as the game went on.

Even managed a smile when being subbed this time!

Ibrahima Konate – 9

Konate was superb at Brentford and was again immaculate here, combining pace, power and a great reading of the game.

The Frenchman made some vital interceptions when United threatened on the counter-attack early on, and generally looks back to his best.

Won six out of seven duels, as well as making six defensive actions and four clearances.

Virgil van Dijk – 9

Van Dijk made his 200th Premier League appearance for Liverpool, with the skipper needing to be close to his finest form.

That’s exactly what happened.

He intercepted, dominated in the air and led by example, completing 96 per cent of his passes, while a superb pass to Ryan Gravenberch was key in the lead-up to Trent’s disallowed goal.

Still as good as ever.

Andy Robertson – 8

On his 300th outing for Liverpool, Robertson produced his best performance of the season so far, looking far sharper than he has of late.

The Scot kept Alejandro Garnacho quiet, winning that battle with ease, and simply did his job in an unruffled fashion.

Such a model of consistency and you just expect this level from him.

Ryan Gravenberch – 9

Gravenberch excelled against Ipswich and Brentford, but this was a far greater challenge.

He was a joy to watch, proving to be key for the disallowed goal, producing a mazy dribble, and he was influential in Diaz’s opener, too.

On this form, Gravenberch looks like a revelation in this new position – although he played noticeably more advanced in this game, with Mac Allister deeper of the two in midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister – 8

Mac Allister has been relatively low-key in 2024/25 so far but he bossed things at Old Trafford.

The Argentine kept things ticking over beautifully from deep, with the weight of his passing perfect, and he played an understated but vital role in Liverpool’s win.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 8

Once again playing as the most advanced of the Reds’ midfielders, Szoboszlai was part of a middle unit that dominated United’s.

Liverpool’s No.8 was full of industry and legs, as well as technical ability, and while others will earn the headlines, he was impressive in his own right.

Assisted Salah for his goal and never stopped running, but did scandalously not shoot with the goal gaping when he should have made it four.

Mohamed Salah – 9 (Man of the Match)

Salah may be renowned for his goalscoring brilliance at Old Trafford, but he was also Liverpool’s creative maestro on Sunday.

The Egyptian superstar bagged two assists, crossing for Diaz and then finding him with a delightful outside-of-the-foot pass, having a huge say on the result.

Salah got his customary Old Trafford goal, too, burying a ruthless strike before celebrating in front of the away fans – his 15th goal against United.

Luis Diaz – 8

What a start to the season Diaz is having!

In truth, he made a poor start in the opening 20 minutes, making countless wrong decisions, before heading home clinically to open the scoring.

Diaz’s finish for his second of the day was even better, as he fired home a lovely first-time strike.

The Colombian’s critics have cited a lack of end product, but he is silencing the doubters and seems to have found another gear.

Diogo Jota – 7

Unsurprisingly, Jota led the line, but he was the quietest of Liverpool’s attacking trio.

That’s not to say that he wasn’t still effective, however, as he hassled United’s defence and rarely made the wrong decision in possession.

Will have better days, but perfectly good.

Substitutes

Cody Gakpo (on for Diaz, 65′) – 7

Tracked back well at one point – did a solid job.

Darwin Nunez (on for Jota, 75′) – 6

Shot wide and looked to make things happen.

Conor Bradley (on for Alexander-Arnold, 75′) – 6

Did nothing wrong and defended resolutely late on.

Kostas Tsimikas (on for Robertson, 83′) – n/a

The game was done and dusted by the time he came on.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Endo, Elliott

Arne Slot – 10

This was the biggest day of Slot’s time at Liverpool to date, as he looked to show that Ipswich and Brentford weren’t false dawns.

The Reds’ new head coach got a perfect display out of his team, riding some early pressure before embarrassing their biggest rivals.

Liverpool were less frantic than they were twice at Old Trafford last season, with more calmness and ruthlessness ultimately on show, and that’s down to Slot.

What a start the Dutchman has made – he’s the first Reds boss to win his maiden game against United since Bob Paisley in 1975.

Three games, three wins, no goals conceded. As far as starts go…