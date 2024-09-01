Ryan Gravenberch produced arguably his best display in a Liverpool shirt as the Reds beat Man United 3-0, and fans were quick to praise the Dutchman.

Arne Slot has won his first three games as Liverpool head coach without conceding a goal and a key part of those victories has been Gravenberch.

With the Reds’ deciding not to sign a defensive midfielder after missing out on Martin Zubimendi, the mantle has fallen to Gravenberch to take on the position.

While he was flexible against Man United, often pushing past Alexis Mac Allister, supporters all noted how well he has played as Liverpool’s No. 6 so far this season.

“Grav has found his position for us. He has a great engine, is technically good, press press-resistant and trying to incorporate being a destroyer into his game. Remember he is only 22, we’ve got a monster in our hands.” – KopFaith in the comments.

Slot's Project Rijkaard progressing well with Gravenberch. Excellent performance, on and off the ball. — Red (@TaintlessRed) September 1, 2024

We couldn't have signed a number six who would've played as well as Ryan Gravenberch has in these first three games. He's been sensational. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) September 1, 2024

“Gravenberch deserves special praise for his amazing performance not just today but since he’s taken up the No. 6 role. Absolutely amazing today and bossed the midfield all day” – Faisal Miah on Facebook.

“Great team performance but a special mention for Gravenberch who I thought was magnificent” – Stuart Ja on Facebook.

?? Ryan Gravenberch first half versus United: ?- Accurate Passes – 20/24(83%)

?- Interceptions – 3

?- Defensive Actions – 5

?- Recoveries – 4

?- Ground Duels Won- 5/6(83%)

?- Aerial Duels Won – 1/1(100%)

?- 2 Recoveries resulted in both goals Absolutely monstrous!??? pic.twitter.com/3tydgEZZlY — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 1, 2024

“Ryan Gravenberch is something else in that midfield. He has done fantastic since taking up that role in the number 6 position” – Paul Smillie on Facebook.

“Love the control in the performance. Gravenberch what a performance lad. Best player on the pitch” – Srikanth Suresh in the comments.

…. Gravenberch outstanding today, and has been all season. Too soon to shut down the 'Liverpool need a proper No 6 debate', but the signs so far are that he was there all along. Again, though, the system, and what is required of those in it, key to that. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) September 1, 2024

?? Ryan Gravenberch made the most interceptions (4) vs Man Utd. He was the most fouled player (3) and won 100% of his tackles (2/2). He also won 7/10 duels and made 6 recoveries. Brilliant performance. pic.twitter.com/WqrcpmSSRj — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) September 1, 2024

“Last year I was not too impressed with Ryan Gravenberch but this year under Arne Slot he has been great” – Fido in the comments.

DONT WANT TO SPEAK TOO SOON BUT RYAN GRAVENBERCH HAS BEEN PHENOMENAL. — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) September 1, 2024

“Great game. The pressing is what I like the most. Good game from Gravenberch. The double pivot has seen him really up his game” – Yussuq Madiq on Facebook.

“Have to say I had my doubts about Gravenberch but today he was immense in that holding midfield role” – Tony Reid on Facebook.

Gravenberch is dropping an all-timer performance at Old Trafford. — Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) September 1, 2024

Ryan Gravenberch being the only former Ajax player on this pitch to actually perform well is incredibly funny — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) September 1, 2024

The best Ajax Academy product to play at Old Trafford since Ten Hag arrived. pic.twitter.com/7MkVuiPSys — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) September 1, 2024

Fun, that. Salah superb again, Gravenberch really suits No.6 role but what sticks out the most is every player to a man looked energised, beat their man & was hungry for it. All you can ask for and the chances got tucked away (mainly). A big win a good start to the new regime. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 1, 2024

Gravenberch was outstanding today ???????? pic.twitter.com/vkPrFIMMPq — mark simons???????? (@MarkSimons92) September 1, 2024

Is it too late to victory lap on people that said Gravenberch was a wasted signing? Or have we all learned that sometimes 21 year old players take time to fulfill potential? — AC (@LFC__AC) September 1, 2024

