MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (L) and Ryan Gravenberch celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans forget “doubts” over Ryan Gravenberch who is now “bossing midfield”

Ryan Gravenberch produced arguably his best display in a Liverpool shirt as the Reds beat Man United 3-0, and fans were quick to praise the Dutchman.

Arne Slot has won his first three games as Liverpool head coach without conceding a goal and a key part of those victories has been Gravenberch.

With the Reds’ deciding not to sign a defensive midfielder after missing out on Martin Zubimendi, the mantle has fallen to Gravenberch to take on the position.

While he was flexible against Man United, often pushing past Alexis Mac Allister, supporters all noted how well he has played as Liverpool’s No. 6 so far this season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch embraces head coach Arne Slot as he is substituted during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

“Grav has found his position for us. He has a great engine, is technically good, press press-resistant and trying to incorporate being a destroyer into his game. Remember he is only 22, we’ve got a monster in our hands.” – KopFaith in the comments.

“Gravenberch deserves special praise for his amazing performance not just today but since he’s taken up the No. 6 role. Absolutely amazing today and bossed the midfield all day” – Faisal Miah on Facebook.

“Great team performance but a special mention for Gravenberch who I thought was magnificent” – Stuart Ja on Facebook.

Ryan Gravenberch is something else in that midfield. He has done fantastic since taking up that role in the number 6 position” – Paul Smillie on Facebook.

“Love the control in the performance. Gravenberch what a performance lad. Best player on the pitch” – Srikanth Suresh in the comments.

“Last year I was not too impressed with Ryan Gravenberch but this year under Arne Slot he has been great” – Fido in the comments.

“Great game. The pressing is what I like the most. Good game from Gravenberch. The double pivot has seen him really up his game” – Yussuq Madiq on Facebook.

“Have to say I had my doubts about Gravenberch but today he was immense in that holding midfield role” – Tony Reid on Facebook.

Man United 0-3 Liverpool

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's (L-R) Conor Bradley, Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson celebrate after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

