29 best photos as Salah stars, Casemiro flops and Liverpool run riot at Old Trafford

Liverpool bulldozed Man United on their own turf on Sunday, as Arne Slot‘s earned a 3-0 victory on an early evening made for the cameras.

It was billed as a tough test for Slot’s new-look Liverpool, but they made light work of Erik ten Hag’s Man United at Old Trafford.

Two goals from Luis Diaz and another from Mohamed Salah ensured a comfortable win for the Reds which really should have been by more.

An evening for the cameras, there are an array of photos worth looking back on after this latest triumph.

There were countless examples of Man United‘s Casemiro being nowhere near the level of Liverpool’s midfield – here he is being comfortably shielded by Dominik Szoboszlai:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (L) is challenged by Manchester United's Carlos Henrique Casimiro during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Casemiro was at fault for both of Diaz’s well-taken goals, with our No. 7 celebrating with gusto:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz scores the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Those goals – and an Andy Robertson corner – led to some outstanding shots of an unhappy Old Trafford crowd:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Manchester United supporters welcome Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Watching on from the stands was Federico Chiesa, a player signed to lighten the load for Salah on the right flank:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's new signing Federico Chiesa during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But Chiesa was given a swift reminder of the challenge he faces if he intends to overtake Salah in the pecking order, with another stunning showing from the Egyptian:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Salah again wheeled out his new archer celebration and the travelling Kop lauded their No. 11:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The home end emptied with the scores at 3-0, with the Liverpool fans given a cheeky reminder of that 7-0 from last year:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Manchester United supporters leave after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool supporters hold up balloons to celebrate their recent 7-0 victory over Manchester United before the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And the post-match scenes among the Liverpool squad were joyous – including Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was criticised in some quarters for his reaction to being subbed last time out at Anfield:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's (L-R) Conor Bradley, Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson celebrate after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté (L) and Andy Robertson celebrate after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (L) and Ryan Gravenberch celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was even time for the reserved Slot to applaud the away fans, having made it three wins from three wins in a perfect start:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It is now time for club football to take its first break of the season for internationals, which will have come at a frustrating time as Slot’s Liverpool build momentum.

But no doubt the new head coach and his staff will use that time off wisely ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest on September 14.

The ball, the ball, they hardly touched the ball…

