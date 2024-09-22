On a sunny September day, Liverpool enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield, with Arne Slot‘s celebration for one goal particularly enjoyable.

The Reds cruised to victory on Saturday afternoon, despite the early scare of the visitors having a goal ruled out by VAR.

Luis Diaz made it five goals in as many Premier League appearances this season, scoring twice, and Darwin Nunez brilliantly completed the scoring before half-time.

Here are five things we spotted from Liverpool’s win.

Arne Slot loved Darwin Nunez’s stunner

arne’s reaction to darwin’s goal is everything ??pic.twitter.com/9DxprUmaPy — hae (@drwnunez) September 21, 2024

Nunez’s strike was the pick of bunch at Anfield, as the Uruguayan ended a 14-game run without a goal.

Earlier this week, Slot promised his striker he would get chances to shine soon and he took his opportunity emphatically.

Liverpool’s head coach clearly loved Nunez’s sublime curler more than anything, with the 46-year-old pumping the air in delight.

More goals like that and Diogo Jota will be feeling the heat.

Speaking of Nunez’s goal…

The 25-year-old’s strike was one of the best goals at Anfield in a while, with those inside the ground fortunate to witness it.

One fan had an absolutely ideal view of it, showing how perfect a hit it was, getting just the right amount of curl on it to clip the post and go in.

More of that please, Darwin!

Gravenberch’s new song

The Kop reworking the Gini Wijnaldum song for Ryan Gravenberch. Not sure it’s quite as catchy. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) September 21, 2024

Ryan Gravenberch was once again superb on Saturday, combining technical ability and athleticism at the heart of the midfield.

The Dutchman is fast becoming a crowd favourite after an iffy first season at Liverpool, and he now has a song to boot.

Parts of the Kop simply traded Gini Wijnaldum‘s name for Gravenberch’s in the former’s famous song, which doesn’t quite have the same flow.

Not quite sure this one will catch on to the same effect!

Jones’ touching gesture

Earlier in the week, Curtis Jones surprised Liverpool fan Harry Whitehirst, who has a rare genetic condition called Williams syndrome.

He was taken on a tour of Anfield by the Reds midfielder, and on Saturday, he got to see his beloved Reds in the flesh.

Harry was photographed with Jones’ shirt after being given it by the Liverpool hero after the game, with his mother sharing te image on Twitter, saying “thank you so much.”

We’re delighted he got to see a resounding Reds win.

More brilliance from Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has been a wonderful signing for Liverpool and shown that he is one of the most complete midfielders around.

The Argentine’s passing is arguably the strongest aspect of his game and his technical magic was on show against Bournemouth.

In the first half, Mac Allister hit a sensational half-volleyed pass to Mohamed Salah with the outside of his boot, falling right into the Egyptian’s pass.

Unfortunately, Salah didn’t make the most of a great situation, or we would be talking about one of the passes of the season.