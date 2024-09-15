Arne Slot‘s lack of rotation was one of the things fans questioned as Liverpool lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Reds with Slot’s side struggling to find a way to unlock their opponent’s low block.

One of the talking points after the game was the Liverpool head coach’s decision not to rotate his squad and deciding to play his strongest XI.

Lack of rotation

Liverpool had seven players start the game against Forest who played the maximum minutes for their country during the international break.

Slot has only started 12 players in competitive Liverpool matches so far, but with games coming up thick and fast that is an approach the Dutchman will have to change.

Liverpool will now play six games in the next three weeks before the October international break.

Szoboszlai red card?

Among the seven players who played the maximum minutes for their country during the international break was Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian was a little sluggish at times and looked off the pace with some of his decision-making.

One might have gotten him inadvertently in trouble.

It’s insane that, despite being on a yellow, Szoboszlai kicks the ball away after the whistle had gone and doesn’t get a second yellow. It would appear that, in this instance, the referee did in fact have a choice. It’s regrettable that, against Rice last week, he didn’t. pic.twitter.com/zV3cI3HlMO — It’s Insane News (@ItsInsaneSports) September 14, 2024

Already being on a yellow card the Liverpool midfielder kicked the ball away after committing a foul.

According to the laws of the game that should have seen him reprimanded with another yellow.

Bruno Fernandes was booked for a similar situation in Man United‘s victory over Southampton – though Arsenal fans’ claims that it was the same as Declan Rice’s red vs. Brighton were laughable.

Trent’s complaints

Liverpool’s vice-captain played the full 90 minutes against Forest with Slot even pushing him into midfield to try to unlock the away side’s resolute defence.

But despite Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s best efforts the Reds could not break down their opponents.

And the England international was visibly irked after the game exchanging in a heated conversation with referee Michael Oliver.

It is not known what the source of Alexander-Arnold’s ire was but neither side seemed to back down, with Oliver arguing his case about the right-back’s complaints.

Still no game time for Endo or Morton

Wataru Endo has played just one minute of competitive football in a Liverpool shirt under Slot.

He sat on the bench for the full 90 minutes against Forest as well, which did not seem to go down well with some fans.

Many of the club’s supporters urged Slot to give Endo a chance following the Reds’ defeat.

With AC Milan up next at the San Siro on Tuesday night, Slot is expected to rotate his team and Endo could be involved in that one.

Another who will be hoping for more minutes is Tyler Morton.

Liverpool decided to keep him at the club despite receiving plenty of interest during the summer transfer window, but he is yet to be involved in any of the Reds’ Premier League matchday squads.

Morton’s time could come in the next few weeks with plenty of games ahead for the Reds.

Chiesa debut pending

Another who was not included in the squad to face Forest was Liverpool’s new signing.

Federico Chiesa is still waiting to make his bow in a red shirt and watched the defeat from behind the dugout.

With AC Milan being Liverpool’s next opponents, Chiesa will be raring to go against the Italian side.

The winger has played against Milan six times at the San Siro and has six goal contributions in those games (two goals and four assists).

Whether he will get his chance remains to be seen!