Ryan Gravenberch has been given the seal approval from one of Liverpool’s most talented midfielders ever in Thiago, having thrived so far under Arne Slot.

Gravenberch worked alongside Thiago for a single season before the Spaniard’s retirement, though they never played together due to the latter’s injuries.

For the 33-year-old, then, it has always been a watching brief, which has continued as a supporter following the end of his playing career – including a trip to Anfield for the 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Despite Liverpool’s defeat that afternoon, Gravenberch was one of few to come away with credit, before going on to produce a Man of the Match display against AC Milan days later.

Speaking to LFCTV before the Forest game, Thiago was asked what he has made of Gravenberch’s adaptation to a new role under Slot.

“All good players, they have to get experience. They’ve just got to adapt to different circumstances in the game,” he explained.

“He’s doing that, he’s just getting better in that position in the midfield, sometimes at No. 6.

“We can see it’s a very flowing three midfielders.

“It’s really pretty good to see him, how he’s evolving, how he’s adapting to that position.”

Thiago added: “He’s an intelligent kid, so he will adapt very fast to any moment in the game, anything the coach says. He did it.

“We have to say they’ve done incredibly good, the three in midfield, because it’s not just him, it’s Macca there, it’s Dom as well around.

“Being surrounded by good players makes you a better player as well.”

It is a shame that Thiago was forced to retire after four years at Anfield, with the midfielder explaining that he had to do so due to “physical issues” having undergone hip surgery in 2023.

There is a sense that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man would have excelled in Slot’s possession-based system, and he gave his verdict on what he has seen so far.

“For sure I’m impressed. We came from an era when Klopp did a great job here, one of the best times of Liverpool history,” the veteran said.

“Then you’re getting back and the great players that they have, they will perform under the new coach.

“They’ve just got better and better, they’ve shown in each game with more possession, knowing how to play football and being, as they’ve always been, aggressive.”