Trent Alexander-Arnold is yet to renew his contract at Liverpool, and with less than a year remaining on his terms he has again been linked with Real Madrid.

With the transfer window now closed it is expected that Liverpool will advance in talks over new deals for Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Unsurprisingly there have been no developments at this stage, though the lack of progress – given it was not a secret that their contracts were due to expire – has frustrated supporters.

As it stands, all three players will be free to agree pre-contract deals with clubs outside of England from January 1.

The biggest concern for Liverpool comes with Alexander-Arnold, who is the only one who is yet to openly discuss the situation while Salah and Van Dijk have intimated their desire to stay.

Real Madrid are known to hold an interest in the No. 66 but reports of a possible free transfer had cooled in recent months – until a new claim from the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney.

The journalist claims that Real are “already planning their next European era” with Alexander-Arnold one of four Premier League players in their sights.

It is purported that the Spanish side are also hoping to sign Man City‘s Rodri and one of Arsenal‘s William Saliba or Tottenham‘s Cristian Romero.

Delaney adds that Alexander-Arnold has been “constantly talking to Jude Bellingham about Madrid” and is “known to be assessing how things proceed with the post-Jurgen Klopp era.”

There is no denying that Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham have grown close, not only during England camps but also outside of football, having spent time away together over the summer.

While it has once been hoped that their relationship would convince Bellingham to join Liverpool, it now appears it could work the other way.

Alexander-Arnold no doubt possesses the world-class quality to flourish at Real, whose acquisition of Kylian Mbappe has “marked the start of a new era where the club has been willing to assert its financial power.”

The onus seems to be on Liverpool to persuade their No. 66 that his future remains on Merseyside, with the unique lure of emulating the likes of Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher as Scouse legends of the club one they can employ.

Whether Delaney’s report is to be taken seriously is another matter, of course, though Liverpool journalists have already noted Real’s interest.