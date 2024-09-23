After Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke on his contract situation, many Liverpool fans admitted that his comments hadn’t eased their lingering doubts about his future.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Alexander-Arnold told reporters on Sunday: “I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

And when asked about the most significant part of his decision-making process, he added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“I’m a player who is highly motivated by winning things and being elite. That’s probably the main factor of anything. If you have a personality that’s elite, who wants to win and will do anything to win then that’s what drives them.

“Look, I have been at the club 20 years now. I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public. This one won’t be either.”

With the prospect of playing for Real Madrid and the likely silverware that would carry looming, most supporters interpreted these comments negatively for Liverpool.

It does, though, suggest that should the Reds be competing at the top table, he would be content to stay.

For now, only Alexander-Arnold knows what’s going on inside his head as fans online speculate over his future.

… even if they don’t succeed they need to give it a bloody good go, and from the outside it doesn’t appear as if that has been/is the case. You’d like to think, from a Liverpool supporters’ point of view, that internally the picture is very different. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) September 23, 2024

“I’m not a professional footballer but if I were, as a Liverpudlian, there is nothing more important than playing for LFC, trophies or not” – John Heaps on Facebook.

The contract situation with Trent could go either way. If the club don’t invest in the squad and we just stand still he’s off and you can’t blame him, let’s hope that’s not the case and it sorts itself out. It will be a huge failure by the club if he doesn’t stay — KopiteRedsTV (@KopiteRedsTV) September 22, 2024

“It’s such a different conversation when the player has the option of a free transfer, though. We’ll see” – Aphex in the comments.

“If he ends up going on a free then that is even worse. If he has no intention of staying then why not just go and make sure the club that he supposedly supports get something for him?” – Steven Milroy on Facebook.

“I’m not worried about Trent, his blood is red. I’m not worried about Big Virg, where would he go to be captain of a world class team at the moment? ” – Trex1 in the comments.

“It’s bizarre bordering lunacy we have let all three contracts run down to the last eight months especially as FSG operate on such a tight financial rules with transfers. I get wages play the biggest part but they now risk all three leaving for free” – Patrick P in the comments.