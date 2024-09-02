Some of the day’s events could have gone unnoticed as Arne Slot‘s Reds caused chaos and celebration as Liverpool beat Man United 3-0.

It isn’t too often that you come away from Manchester with a big win, so Liverpool made sure to make the most of their trip down the M62.

Ultimately, they strolled to victory and enjoyed themselves in the second half. On the final whistle there was a feeling that, while early in his reign, this was a statement win from Slot.

Amid the celebrations, you may have missed several moments from the win so we’ve put together a list of seven things we spotted from Man United 0-3 Liverpool.

10 years later…

Mo Salah has been banging goals consistently for seven years now, but his longevity is nothing compared to this camera operator’s commitment!

When Trent Alexander-Arnold thought he had put Liverpool ahead early on, he ran over to the pitch-side camera to replicate Steven Gerrard‘s famous celebration by kissing the lens.

The goal was subsequently ruled out, robbing us of a great moment, but it did briefly put the man behind the camera into the spotlight as fans noticed it was the same person who filmed Gerrard’s celebration in 2014.

We think he could even be wearing the same hat, 10 years later!

Van Dijk’s day out

Virgil just spending his day treating them with the contempt and disdain that they deserve. pic.twitter.com/StNV9vL4JR — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) September 1, 2024

Virgil van Dijk enjoyed his afternoon and looked extremely pleased at full time.

It was a great captain’s performance from the Dutchman as he took no nonsense from the Man United players, as seen in the above clips.

At one point, when Lisandro Martinez clattered Luis Diaz, Van Dijk even appeared to tell the Argentine, ‘Come try that with me’.

Yes, Virgil.

Chiesa came to watch

Federico Chiesa is delighted to be a Liverpool player and, though he didn’t play on Sunday, the new signing enjoyed himself watching his new teammates thrash arguably their biggest rivals.

The Italian hasn’t been called up to the national team so he has a full two weeks to bed in before we likely see him in some capacity against Nott’m Forest or West Ham.

Trent sees the funny side

It will hardly have been a surprise for Trent Alexander-Arnold when he was booed while leaving the ground, so the Scouser was ready to wind the opposition fans up further, showing three fingers for 3-0 to the crowd as he made his way to the Liverpool bus.

Slot struggled to take the disdain seriously as well, with one lone voice shouting “You’re not welcome here,” not quite delivering the level of threat intended.

Cheer up, Man United!

ENJOY MOTD EVERYONE & REMEMBER ALWAYS LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE ?? pic.twitter.com/6K3j6LqGJ2 — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) September 1, 2024

Fans of Monty Python’s 1979 film, the Life of Brian, will have enjoyed this one as the away end teased Old Trafford by telling them to ‘always look on the bright side of life’.

Look at the positives, you could keep visiting our great city next season when you play Everton in the Championship!

Sublime Salah

This is the start of the bit where we did rondos at OT while our fans ole’d. Mo actually traps the ball between his ankles after sending Rashford for a hotdog and then flicks it to Gravenberch whilst Collyer kicks fresh air. Lovely. pic.twitter.com/GncgTkuYCO — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) September 1, 2024

It is rare you get to relax knowing three points are all but secure away at Old Trafford, so Liverpool’s fans and players made the most of it on Sunday.

In the 58th minute, there was a passage of play that made the match look like a training ground game, as supporters chanted ‘ole’ at each pass and Salah showed this wonderful piece of skill.

It didn’t go unnoticed

Unfortunately, we end this piece with a more serious line about tragedy chanting.

Chants of ‘the Sun was right, murderers’ were clearly audible on the television microphones and haven’t been called out in the mainstream media.

That needs to change, as does the behaviour and mentality of the large number singing about people’s deaths.